HHS Secretary Becerra and HHS Principals Statements on World Cancer Research Day

In commemoration of World Cancer Research Day (WCRD), today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra and leaders from across HHS released the following statements in support of driving innovation for better patient outcomes, providing support to families navigating cancer, and advancing efforts to prevent more cancer diagnosis or detect them early when outcomes are best.

“Research is fundamental to the fight against cancer,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra. “On this World Cancer Research Day, we salute the progress made by scientists and researchers to eradicate cancer so people can lead longer and better lives. HHS stands with these essential workers against cancer and we affirm their vital and lifesaving work.”

“We can’t count cancer out until we count everyone in,” said Acting NIH Director Lawrence A. Tabak, D.D.S., Ph.D. “NIH is committed to research that advances equitable access to cancer care from prevention through survivorship to end cancer as we know it.”

“World Cancer Research Day unites the global community behind the goal to end cancer as we know it for every person facing cancer, and I am proud of the fact that the US National Cancer Plan, launched earlier this year, is committed to bringing the benefits of research to all patients, regardless of who they are or where they live,” said National Cancer Institute Director Monica Bertagnolli, M.D.

“The FDA is honored to join with the global cancer community to commemorate World Cancer Research Day. Furthering clinical research in every stage is critical to address the complexities that exist today in cancer treatment and advance the agency’s goal to develop and regulate medical products that are safe and effective,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, M.D. “We will continue to do our part as a regulatory public health agency to ensure our efforts support greater innovation, increase the efficiency and inclusiveness of clinical research, foster collaboration with international regulatory agencies, and improve the delivery of cancer care for patients, including those historically under-represented in cancer clinical research.”

“On this World Cancer Research Day, we recognize the important need for research and early detection to reduce the burden of cancer and eliminate health disparities,” said CDC Director Mandy Cohen, M.D., M.P.H. “At CDC we work around the clock to help prevent cancer and increase survival rates.”

“With the renewal of the Cancer MoonshotSM program, the Biden-Harris Administration has refocused the nation’s effort to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50 percent over the next 25 years. This goal is more than achievable due to breakthrough treatments and innovative technologies. This World Cancer Research Day, we are leading the CancerX innovation accelerator by building public-private partnerships and diverse coalitions to accelerate knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and real-world action to reduce the burden of cancer for everyone,” said ADM Rachel L. Levine, Assistant Secretary for Health.

"Research funding is the lifeblood of our collective mission to conquer cancer. It is the spark that ignites innovation, the catalyst that drives progress, and the beacon of hope for countless lives affected by this formidable disease. With every dollar invested, we empower brilliant minds to push the boundaries of science and medicine, bringing us closer to early diagnoses, more effective treatments, and, ultimately, the elusive cure. Our commitment to funding research is not just an investment in science; it's an investment in humanity's future, where cancer is no longer a source of suffering but a conquered foe,” said Dr. Renee Wegrzyn, director of the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H).

The President and First Lady reignited the Biden Cancer Moonshot to mobilize a national effort to end cancer as we know it. By bringing together the federal government, health care providers, researchers, patients, caregivers, advocates, and the public and private sectors, the Cancer Moonshot is dramatically accelerating progress in the fight against cancer. The Cancer Moonshot is mobilizing efforts toward achieving two clear goals that the President and First Lady set: to prevent more than 4 million cancer deaths by 2047 and to improve the experience of people who are touched by cancer.