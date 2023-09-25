Senator Hughes Joins PHFA to Announce Over $65M in Available Affordable Housing Grants

September 25, 2023 – Senator Vincent Hughes, Senate Democratic Appropriations Chair, joined the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) to announce the 2023-24 PA Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) grant fund. Over $65 million is available through the latest round of funding to improve the availability and affordability of housing across the commonwealth.

The 2023-24 PHARE application period is open now through November 17th at 2PM. Non-profits and development organizations are encouraged to apply at phare.phfa.org.

Senator Hughes, Senator Haywood, and other Senate Democrats advocated for the $65 million in PHARE funds in addition to other budget increases for affordable housing investments. Their advocacy resulted in the largest increase in affordable housing investments in Pennsylvania’s history. The PHARE grant fund in particular has been allocated an additional $45 million over the past six years.

“This PHARE grant money can be used in a variety of ways to support affordable housing throughout Pennsylvania,” said Senator Hughes. “We’ve seen organizations use funds to repair homes, remove lead paint, and provide financial and housing counseling. It’s important for folks to know $65 million dollars is available to support our affordable housing stock and the application period is open.”

Senator Hughes made the announcement with Robin Wiessmann, PHFA executive director and CEO, Corinne O’Connell, Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia CEO, and a spokesperson from Representative Morgan Cephas’ office. The leaders spoke in front of a house that was repaired by Habitat for Humanity with PHARE funds.

More information about the grant program can be found online.

