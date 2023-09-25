AnalyticsIQ Partners with Cooper University Health Care to Host the New Jersey Social Determinants of Health Hackathon
CAMDEN, NJ, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AnalyticsIQ is partnering with Cooper University Health Care to sponsor the first ever New Jersey Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) Hackathon in 2023 to explore innovative ways to leverage health information technology to better engage at-risk populations and improve access and health outcomes at both the local and state level. This event brings together stakeholders from across New Jersey to look at ways in which health IT and new technologies can improve the lives of underserved communities.
This initiative will not only bring together IT and healthcare professionals, but also benefit from contributions from the fields of social work, education, housing, nutrition, workforce development, law, and business among others. This is an opportunity for inventors, investors, and entrepreneurs to help bridge the social divide using health IT and innovation.
“AnalyticsIQ is proud to partner with Cooper University Health Care and provide our people-based SDOH data as a resource for the New Jersey Social Determinants of Health Hackathon,” said Michelle Reed, Director of Health Partnerships. “The Cooper University Health Care team is passionate about improving outcomes for the populations they serve, and I’m excited to see the positive change that this hackathon will inspire,” Reed concluded.
Christine Lee, AnalyticsIQ’s Head of Health Partnerships added, “We love using data for good and understand the power of data in healthcare. Comprehensive, reliable data that provides insight into the patient-as-a-person and the social factors impacting population health gives healthcare providers the ability to identify and address health inequities and ultimately improve outcomes. In the case of the NJ SDOH Hackathon, we hope our data empowers participating teams to come up with solutions to do exactly that.”
Cooper, supported by a range of local, regional, and national community, government, and business partners is seeking teams for this Hackathon. Participants from diverse perspectives including healthcare, education, non-profit, or corporate sectors are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
Registration for the Hackathon opened September 15, 2023, and will conclude with a competition on November 10, 2023, at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. At that event, an expert judging panel will decide the winners of each three (3) SDOH categories who in turn will receive financial awards as well as access to technical, financial, and research support to bring the proposed project to fruition.
For more information visit https://CooperHealth.edu/Hackathon2023. For more information about AnalyticsIQ, visit https://analytics-iq.com.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading offline people-based data creator and predictive analytics innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals.
Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business.
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
Travis Meeks
This initiative will not only bring together IT and healthcare professionals, but also benefit from contributions from the fields of social work, education, housing, nutrition, workforce development, law, and business among others. This is an opportunity for inventors, investors, and entrepreneurs to help bridge the social divide using health IT and innovation.
“AnalyticsIQ is proud to partner with Cooper University Health Care and provide our people-based SDOH data as a resource for the New Jersey Social Determinants of Health Hackathon,” said Michelle Reed, Director of Health Partnerships. “The Cooper University Health Care team is passionate about improving outcomes for the populations they serve, and I’m excited to see the positive change that this hackathon will inspire,” Reed concluded.
Christine Lee, AnalyticsIQ’s Head of Health Partnerships added, “We love using data for good and understand the power of data in healthcare. Comprehensive, reliable data that provides insight into the patient-as-a-person and the social factors impacting population health gives healthcare providers the ability to identify and address health inequities and ultimately improve outcomes. In the case of the NJ SDOH Hackathon, we hope our data empowers participating teams to come up with solutions to do exactly that.”
Cooper, supported by a range of local, regional, and national community, government, and business partners is seeking teams for this Hackathon. Participants from diverse perspectives including healthcare, education, non-profit, or corporate sectors are welcomed and encouraged to participate.
Registration for the Hackathon opened September 15, 2023, and will conclude with a competition on November 10, 2023, at Cooper Medical School of Rowan University. At that event, an expert judging panel will decide the winners of each three (3) SDOH categories who in turn will receive financial awards as well as access to technical, financial, and research support to bring the proposed project to fruition.
For more information visit https://CooperHealth.edu/Hackathon2023. For more information about AnalyticsIQ, visit https://analytics-iq.com.
About AnalyticsIQ
AnalyticsIQ is the leading offline people-based data creator and predictive analytics innovator. We are the first data company to consistently blend cognitive psychology with sophisticated data science to help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions – regardless of whether at home as consumers or at work as professionals.
Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages provide insight into individuals that empower organizations to achieve better outcomes for all. Our fast and flexible approach makes it easy to get started using sophisticated data to grow your business.
Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on Twitter @AnalyticsIQ and LinkedIn.
Travis Meeks
AnalyticsIQ
+1 888-612-4309
email us here