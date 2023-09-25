Radiation Dose Management Market Size Will Attain USD 7.77 Billion by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 4.79% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Surge in the focus of firms on practicing interventional radiology & nuclear medicine will offer new growth avenues for the radiation dose management market globally over the upcoming years.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Radiation Dose Management Market By Modality (Computed Tomography, Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging, Radiography & Mammography, And Nuclear Medicine), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Settings, And Other End-Users), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global radiation dose management market size was valued at around USD 3.5 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79% and is anticipated to reach USD 7.77 billion by 2030.”

Radiation Dose Management Market Overview:

Radiation is the energy emitted from a source as a wave or particle that travels through materials or spaces. In addition, radiation dose is the amount of radiation energy absorbed by the body, which can be measured in various methods. In addition, effective dose, equivalent dose, and assimilated dose are all types of radiation dose. In addition, radiation dose management is a standard that equips healthcare professionals with additional tools to regulate and optimize the dose in CT scans and other modalities. This radiation dose management is crucial for reducing patients' exposure to these hazardous radiation doses during imaging procedures.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 3.5 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 7.77 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 4.79% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2022- 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global radiation dose management market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to large-scale demand for CT scans, imaging methods, and fluoroscopy.

In terms of modality, the computed tomography segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific radiation dose management industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Radiation Dose Management Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

Growing demand for patient safety will drive the global market trends by 2030

Increasing demands on patient protection & safety, stringent state & federal regulations, and obligations placed on healthcare providers all contribute significantly to the expansion of this industry. The global expansion of the market can be accelerated by an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and a greater understanding of the adverse effects of overexposure to radiation. Demand on the global market for radiology devices will increase as their use expands. Large-scale demand for CT scans, imaging techniques, and fluoroscopy can elevate the global market. In the future years, the introduction of new products will have a further impact on the expansion of the market on a global scale. For instance, in the first half of 2018, Sectra AB expanded its portfolio of radiation dose monitoring solutions by introducing Gadolinium Tracking.

Lack of fund allocation for radiation dose management activities will impede the global industry surge over 2023-2030

Insufficient funding in radiation dose management and lack of standard protocols are hindering the growth of the global radiation dose management industry across the globe.

Radiation Dose Management Market: Segmentation

The global radiation dose management market is sectored into product, application, and region.

In modality terms, the global radiation dose management market is segregated into computed tomography, fluoroscopy & interventional imaging, radiography & mammography, and nuclear medicine segments. Furthermore, the computed tomography segment, which accrued nearly 60% of the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to record the fastest CAGR in the years ahead.

Based on the end-user, the global radiation dose management industry is sectored into ambulatory care settings, hospitals, and other end-users’ segments. Moreover, the hospitals segment, which garnered a huge chunk of the global industry revenue share in 2022, is projected to lead the global industry over the analysis timespan.

Regional Analysis:

North America is anticipated to maintain global market domination over the expected timeline

North America, which accounted for approximately fifty percent of the global radiation dose management market's revenue in 2022, is likely to maintain its dominant position over the forecast period. In addition, the regional market expansion can be attributed to stringent regulations and accreditation requirements regarding optimizing and reporting radiation doses, as well as widespread adoption of HCIT systems and stringent regulations regarding patient safety.

Asia-Pacific radiation dose management industry is set to register the fastest CAGR in the upcoming years can be due to the presence of strong healthcare systems in the region.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Radiation Dose Management market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Radiation Dose Management market include;

Sectra Medical Systems

Novarad Corporation

PACSHealth LLC

Bayer AG

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

The global Radiation Dose Management market is segmented as follows:

By Modality

Computed Tomography

Fluoroscopy & Interventional Imaging

Radiography & Mammography

Nuclear Medicine

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Settings

Other End-Users

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Radiation Dose Management industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Radiation Dose Management Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Radiation Dose Management Industry?

What segments does the Radiation Dose Management Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Radiation Dose Management Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Comprehensive analysis of the primary market

Significant alterations in market dynamics

The market's segment specifications

Statistics and revenue market analysis of historical, present, and forecast

Evaluation of niche developments in the market

Market share evaluation

Principal strategies of market leaders

Emerging markets and regional segments

In order to strengthen the market position of businesses, testimonials are provided

