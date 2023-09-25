Area in Kingston on Pow Wow River Remains Closed to Hunting

CONTACT:

NHFG Law Enforcement Division: 603-271- 3127

September 25, 2023

Concord, NH – Last year the NH Fish and Game Department made the decision to close to all hunting on a section of property around the Pow Wow River in Kingston that borders Great Pond. This closure remains in effect for all 2023 hunting seasons and aligns under the Emergency Closure powers of the Department under RSA 206:15a and the authority of the Department’s Executive Director, Scott Mason. This closure is in effect beginning where the bridge crosses the Pow Wow River and the marsh area on Ball Road to where the Pow Wow River drains into Great Pond. This closure does not include Great Pond itself.

This has been a popular spot for waterfowl hunters due to its proximity to quality habitat. When waterfowl seasons opened last year it was determined by Law Enforcement officials that some modern types of ammunition used for waterfowling travel further than those used in the past, which could pose a risk to public safety in this area.

“Out of an abundance of caution and because this section migratory bird habitat is located directly behind Sanborn Regional High School and adjacent to a residential area, we decided last year to take action and close the area to all hunting until further notice,” said Colonel Kevin Jordan, Chief of the Law Enforcement Division at Fish and Game.

For more information on waterfowl and migratory bird hunting in New Hampshire including descriptions and maps of areas closed to waterfowl hunting visit huntnh.com/hunting/index.html.