Goodguys Takes Over Texas Motor Speedway for the 30th Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goodguys Rod and Custom Association follows the Texas mantra that “everything is bigger” as their Summit Racing 30th Lone Star Nationals presented by BASF rolls into the infield of Texas Motor Speedway, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1. Over 2,500 vintage hot rods, classic trucks and muscle cars are expected for a weekend of cool cars, cool people and good times!The best cars and trucks in the country will make their way to the Lone Star Nationals to contend for the BASF America’s Most Beautiful award, one of Goodguys coveted Top 12 of the Year Awards. There will also be finalists named for the Muscle Car, Truck Ealy & Late and Muscle Machine of the Year along with over 70 other unique awards including the Builder’s Choice Top 10 chosen Customs & Hot Rods Of Andice.If you’re looking for great deals on the best hot rod parts, you can’t beat the Summit Racing Super Shopping Experience with manufacturers and vendors filling paddocks and pit areas. If you’re searching for a new project or rare parts, there’s always a lot to choose from in the Swap Meet and Cars 4-Sale Corral. For the family, head over to the free Model Car Take-and-Make for the kids to enjoy followed by a stop at the Kids Zone for more fun and crafts.With just three races left in the season, the competition is really heating up in the Classic Performance Parts AutoCross Racing Series with drivers competing for a chance to win the Summit Racing Big Hoss Shootout. For those that want to experience speed and power first hand, there is the chance to ride in a real race car with Team Texas Stock Car Rides, the fury of the Nitro Thunder Fest exhibition vintage dragsters and the tire shredding fun of the Burnout Competition!The Summit Racing Lone Star Nationals provides a full weekend of fun for the entire family. For more event information, to purchase tickets or register a vehicle: http://www.good-guys.com/lsn WHAT: Goodguys 30th Summit Racing Lone Star NationalsWHERE: Texas Motor Speedway, 3545 Lone Star Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76177WHEN: September 29 – October 1, Friday & Saturday 8am - 5pm, Sunday 8am – 3pmTICKET INFO: Go to www.good-guys.com/lsn , Purchase at the gate or onlineMEDIA INFO: Media Requests and Assets

