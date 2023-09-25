Scotty Hollywood Band Brings Positive Energy To Fans With New Album “Wondervu” and Music Video “The Ricochet”

The band led by its namesake pop-rock artist and actor from Denver, CO released the album and video on September 25th, 2023.

DENVER, CO, USA, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-instrumentalist Scotty Hollywood and the Scotty Hollywood Band have released their highly anticipated album “Wondervu” and accompanying music video for their first single “The Ricochet.”

The album and video are both packed with the band’s signature blend of energetic performance, emotion-filled vocals, and irreverent on-stage wit that fans have come to love. Written and recorded in Denver, CO by lead singer Scott Argiro aka Scotty Hollywood, the song features lead/rhythm guitars performed by Shane Lamb in Nashville, TN and was mixed by Jesse O'Brien and mastered by Paul Abbott at ZenMastering.

The video for “The Ricochet” was directed by Elgin Cahill and showcases the band’s unique sound that will delight fans of classic pop. The album as whole is a testament to the band’s devotion to their craft and exemplifies the power of positive energy that they bring to every performance.

In addition to his work as a musician, Scotty Hollywood is also an actor who has been in several television commercials, independent films, and a Ridley Scott production.

Be sure to check out the world premiere of “The Ricochet” at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q4VswLhilPo and purchase your copy of “Wondervu” this September 25th on MTS Records.

For tour dates and additional info about Scotty Hollywood, visit www.scottyhollywood.com.


Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

