TennCare Fraud Investigation Leads to Indictment of Campbell County Woman

An investigation by special agents with the Medicaid Fraud Control Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Campbell County woman.

In January, TBI agents received information from United Healthcare Community Plan, a TennCare Managed Care Organization, alleging an employer was submitting claims for services not provided by TennCare CHOICES program caregivers. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that between June 2021 and May 2023, Vicky Lynn Johnson (DOB: 3/7/74) fraudulently obtained medical assistance payments for services not provided to a TennCare recipient, as well as submitted timesheets for a caregiver whom agents learned was deceased.

On September 20th, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Vicky Johnson with two counts of TennCare Fraud, one count of Theft of Services over $10,000, one count of Theft of Services over $1,000, and eleven counts of Forgery. Today, she turned herself in and was booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

NOTE: The TBI’s Medicaid Fraud Control Division receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $7,051,938.75 for federal Fiscal Year 2022-2023. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $2,350,646.25 for Fiscal Year 2022-2023, is funded by the State of Tennessee.