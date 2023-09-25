Governor Abbott Reappoints Gravley To North Texas Tollway Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, September 25 - September 25, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Lynn Gravley to the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) Board of Directors for a term set to expire on August 31, 2025. The Board, which includes one gubernatorial appointee, governs and oversees the operations of the tollway authority that serves Collin, Dallas, Denton, and Tarrant counties.

Lynn Gravley of Gunter is the founder, president, and CEO of NT Logistics, Inc., a third-party logistics company. In 2018, Governor Abbott appointed Gravley to the NTTA Board of Directors, where he now serves as chairman of the Finance, Audit, and Administration Committee. He is a member of the Advisory Board for the University of North Texas G. Brint Ryan College of Business Center for Logistics & Supply Chain Management and board member, executive committee member, and treasurer for the Transportation Intermediaries Association. Additionally, he serves as a deacon with the Gunter Valley Church of Christ and is a former member of the Gunter Independent School District (ISD) Board of Trustees, Gunter ISD Foundation Board of Directors, and the Christian Care Centers Board of Directors. Gravley received a Bachelor of Arts from the University of North Texas and was honored with its Distinguished Alumni Award in 2021.