Motor Soft Starter Market is Expected to Witness a Remarkable Growth, Reaching US$ 6 Billion by 2027, States TMR

Motor Soft Starter Market

The global motor soft starter market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient motor soft starters.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ Research Report by Transparency Market research, Inc. provides a thorough overview of industry size, share, and emerging technologies, as well as present and future trends. The research on the Motor Soft Starter industry looks at the key market trends and company strategies for the predictable future, Forecast to 2027. In addition, the report discusses key producers, market developments, opportunities, challenges, and the risks facing the whole market.The global Motor Soft Starter market value is expected to reach US$ 6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7%.๐ƒ๐จ๐ฐ๐ง๐ฅ๐จ๐š๐ ๐š ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ก๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐’๐š๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐๐ซ๐ž๐ฆ๐ข๐ฎ๐ฆ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13058 ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ฌ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง: ๐€ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž๐ซโ€ข The adoption of industrial automation has increased in recent years, owing to its advantages such as delivery of high-quality products, reduced direct human labor costs, increased productivity, and enhanced consistency of processes or products. This, in turn, is expected to increase the deployment of soft starters required for electric motors in various industrial automation applications in the near future.โ€ข Industrial organizations and manufacturers across the globe are increasingly investing in the protection of expensive assets such as electric equipment and machinery, to save them from damage. Since soft starters play a crucial role in protecting electric systems from high inrush currents and mechanical systems from high instantaneous torque, manufacturers prefer soft starters for the safety of electric systems.โ€ข Leading manufacturers are offering soft starters integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), which can be easily incorporated into most industrial communication networks, such as Profinet, Modbus, and Ethernet IP, along with HMI panels. This can enhance the control diagnostics and real-time control of motor conditions.โ€ข Thus, the ability of soft starters to protect systems and increase operational efficiency, their low-cost availability, and minimum maintenance, make them a popular choice for use in industrial automation applications.๐๐ฎ๐๐ ๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐จ๐ง๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ? ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐จ๐ฎ๐œ๐ก ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ...... ๐†๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ฉ๐ž๐œ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ซ๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญThis Report Addressesโ€ข Market size from 2019-2027โ€ข Expected market growth until 2027โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamicsโ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and whyโ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscapeโ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players๐๐ฎ๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐„๐ฑ๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ (๐๐จ๐จ๐ค ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก % ๐ƒ๐ข๐ฌ๐œ๐จ๐ฎ๐ง๐ญ) - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=13058 ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌKey providers of motor soft starters are focusing on new product development and technological advancements. Some other key developments in the global motor soft starter market are as follows:โ€ข In January 2019, AuCom Electronics Ltd launched the EMX4 series of a new generation of advanced low-voltage soft starters. These are equipped with features such as advanced control and protection.โ€ข In February 2018, Siemens AG launched the new Sirius 3RW5 Soft Starter for the soft starting of 3-phase asynchronous motors. It is equipped to meet the demanding drive requirements of motors.โ€ข In June 2017, WEG SA launched the SSW900 series of soft starters. This is expected to set a new benchmark in terms of weight, compatibility, and reliability of motor soft starters in the next few years.๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐”๐ฉ๐๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ˆ๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:- Detailed overview of parent market- Changing market dynamics in the industry- In-depth market segmentation- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value- Recent industry trends and developments- Competitive landscape- Strategies of key players and products offered- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth- A neutral perspective on market performance- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint๐‡๐š๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐ฒ ๐๐ฎ๐ž๐ซ๐ฒ? ๐€๐ฌ๐ค ๐Ž๐ฎ๐ซ ๐„๐ฑ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=13058 ๐’๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญABB Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd. (EMOTRON TSA), Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, Motortronics UK Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd, and Weg SA.๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Œ๐จ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ ๐’๐จ๐Ÿ๐ญ ๐’๐ญ๐š๐ซ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-By Topologyโ€ข 2-phase Controlled Soft Startersโ€ข 3-phase Controlled Soft StartersBy Voltageโ€ข Low Voltageโ€ข Medium VoltageBy Applicationโ€ข Pumpsโ€ข Compressorsโ€ข Conveyor Beltsโ€ข Fansโ€ข Elevators & Escalatorsโ€ข Crushers & Millsโ€ข Others (Mixers, Stirrers, etc.)By Regionโ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Middle East & Africaโ€ข South America๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก- Solid State Transformer Market is Projected to Reach US$ 563.5 Mn Cooling Tower Market Size Worth USD 5.1 Bn by 2031