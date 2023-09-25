Motor Soft Starter Market is Expected to Witness a Remarkable Growth, Reaching US$ 6 Billion by 2027, States TMR
The global motor soft starter market is witnessing significant growth, owing to the increased demand for next-generation, fuel-efficient motor soft starters.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Research Report by Transparency Market research, Inc. provides a thorough overview of industry size, share, and emerging technologies, as well as present and future trends. The research on the Motor Soft Starter industry looks at the key market trends and company strategies for the predictable future, Forecast to 2027. In addition, the report discusses key producers, market developments, opportunities, challenges, and the risks facing the whole market.
The global Motor Soft Starter market value is expected to reach US$ 6 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7%.
𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: 𝐀 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫
• The adoption of industrial automation has increased in recent years, owing to its advantages such as delivery of high-quality products, reduced direct human labor costs, increased productivity, and enhanced consistency of processes or products. This, in turn, is expected to increase the deployment of soft starters required for electric motors in various industrial automation applications in the near future.
• Industrial organizations and manufacturers across the globe are increasingly investing in the protection of expensive assets such as electric equipment and machinery, to save them from damage. Since soft starters play a crucial role in protecting electric systems from high inrush currents and mechanical systems from high instantaneous torque, manufacturers prefer soft starters for the safety of electric systems.
• Leading manufacturers are offering soft starters integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), which can be easily incorporated into most industrial communication networks, such as Profinet, Modbus, and Ethernet IP, along with HMI panels. This can enhance the control diagnostics and real-time control of motor conditions.
• Thus, the ability of soft starters to protect systems and increase operational efficiency, their low-cost availability, and minimum maintenance, make them a popular choice for use in industrial automation applications.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2019-2027
• Expected market growth until 2027
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
Key providers of motor soft starters are focusing on new product development and technological advancements. Some other key developments in the global motor soft starter market are as follows:
• In January 2019, AuCom Electronics Ltd launched the EMX4 series of a new generation of advanced low-voltage soft starters. These are equipped with features such as advanced control and protection.
• In February 2018, Siemens AG launched the new Sirius 3RW5 Soft Starter for the soft starting of 3-phase asynchronous motors. It is equipped to meet the demanding drive requirements of motors.
• In June 2017, WEG SA launched the SSW900 series of soft starters. This is expected to set a new benchmark in terms of weight, compatibility, and reliability of motor soft starters in the next few years.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics in the industry
- In-depth market segmentation
- Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
- Recent industry trends and developments
- Competitive landscape
- Strategies of key players and products offered
- Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective on market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
ABB Ltd, Crompton Greaves Ltd. (EMOTRON TSA), Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, Motortronics UK Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corporation Pty Ltd, and Weg SA.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐟𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Topology
• 2-phase Controlled Soft Starters
• 3-phase Controlled Soft Starters
By Voltage
• Low Voltage
• Medium Voltage
By Application
• Pumps
• Compressors
• Conveyor Belts
• Fans
• Elevators & Escalators
• Crushers & Mills
• Others (Mixers, Stirrers, etc.)
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
