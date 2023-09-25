Mikhail Mishustin takes part in Innoprom. Qazaqstan international industrial trade fair

RUSSIA, September 25 - The Prime Minister spoke at the plenary session, Industrial Strategies of the Modern Time, and visited the themed exhibitions devoted to machine-building, shipbuilding, machine-tool building, and the chemical, metal, textile and aviation sectors together with the heads of government of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan.

Organised by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the international industrial trade fair Innoprom. Qazaqstan will be held at the EXPO International Exhibition Centre in Astana on 25-27 September 2023. The exposition area will cover more than 120,000 square metres and will bring together the national expositions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Russian Federation (the collective displays of the Novgorod Region, the Government of Moscow, the Government of St Petersburg, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republic of Udmurtia, the Sverdlovsk Region, the Orenburg Region, the Chelyabinsk Region, the Krasnoyarsk Territory, the Republic of Bashkortostan, a display of innovative and industrial projects by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Republic of Belarus. In addition, there will be an outdoor section at the exposition.

More than 300 companies from the following industries have applied to participate in Innoprom. Qazaqstan: transport, agricultural, energy generating engineering, machine-tool construction, the chemical industry, metallurgy, industrial IT and many others.

The main plenary session, ‘Industrial Strategies of the Modern Time,’ will be attended by Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Roman Golovchenko, and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov. Specialised sessions are also scheduled on the digitalisation of industry, cooperation in mechanical engineering, mining, technologies for big cities, energy, and the nuclear industry, and others.

International exhibitions under the Innoprom brand are regularly held abroad. For example, Innoprom. Central Asia was held three times in the Republic of Uzbekistan (5-7 April 2021; 25-27 April 2022; 24-26 April 2023), and the exposition area has more than doubled over these years. Also, Innoprom business mission was held in Saudi Arabia on 29-30 May 2023.

