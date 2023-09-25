ADVA Announces Full-Service Digital Portal for G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) is thrilled to announce the official launch of the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Portal. The portal will provide online accessibility for submitting applications and will also allow dependents to manage their profile, including checking their benefit status, viewing remaining semesters, transitioning benefits from one qualifying school to another, and more.

“This is a significant development within the G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program that will provide exceptional transparency and convenience for enrolled students,” said ADVA Commissioner Kent Davis. “It is also expected to streamline the process of providing benefits to eligible dependents.”

The Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program provides scholarship opportunities for dependents of qualifying disabled veterans. The program provides assistance with tuition, books, and instructional fees at qualifying public and private colleges and universities in Alabama. There are more than 15,000 dependents currently enrolled in the program.

Veterans and dependents can learn more about the Alabama G.I. Dependent Scholarship Program and access the new online portal by visiting va.alabama.gov/dependents-scholarship/.