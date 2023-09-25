Rebuilding McHenry County - Major projects highlight Year Five of Rebuild Illinois

ILLINOIS, September 25 - Gov. Pritzker's historic capital program improving infrastructure in key part of state





CHICAGO - Entering Year Five of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced multiple projects in the McHenry County area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Gov. JB Pritzker's historic, bipartisan capital program. Five major projects represent a total investment of more than $19 million, improving safety, mobility and quality of life while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.





"Rebuild Illinois is revitalizing communities and neighborhoods by investing in projects and people in the McHenry County area and throughout the state," said Gov. Pritzker. "Through the largest capital program in state history, IDOT will be delivering improvements to build a more resilient, accessible and equitable system of transportation for generations to come, while creating jobs and enhancing local quality of life."





The five projects are all scheduled to be completed between 2023-2024:

Illinois 176 (State Road) at Nish Road in unincorporated Nunda Township intersection improvement, additional turn lane and traffic signal installation. All lanes are currently open. The project began last spring and is anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

Illinois 176 from Dean Street to Deerpass Road in Marengo and townships of Seneca, Marengo and Dorr widening and resurfacing along with drainage improvements. One lane will be maintained in each direction. Construction began in 2022 and anticipated to be completed by the end of this year.

U.S. 14 (Division Street) over the ditch, between Crowley and Oak Grove roads in unincorporated Chemung township culvert replacement project. U.S. 14 is reduced to one lane controlled by a temporary traffic signal between Garfield Street and Autumn Glen. The project began this spring and anticipated to be completed by late fall.

Illinois 173 east of U.S. 14 and Illinois 176 east of Illinois 47 in Crystal Lake and township of Alden culvert replacement project. One lane will be maintained in each direction. The project is anticipated to begin late summer and completed by the end of the year.

Illinois 47 at Nippersink Creek in Woodstock bridge deck resurfacing project. One lane will be maintained in each direction. The project is anticipated to begin in spring 2024 and be completed in fall 2024.

"Illinois 176 is one of the busiest roads in McHenry County and will only get busier," said state Sen. Craig Wilcox (R-McHenry). "These improvements represent an investment in the future of our communities and a commitment to safety and economic growth."





"For the past four years, Rebuild Illinois has made a positive impact in McHenry County," said state Rep. Joe Sosnowski (R-Machesney Park). "Roads and bridges have been improved and expanded, active transportation options have increased as has accessibility for people with mobility issues. These projects benefit everyone."





Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state's aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.





Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois include approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.





"These investments in the McHenry County region will strengthen our system of multimodal transportation across the state," said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. "Remember: If you are driving in Illinois this construction season, you will be driving through work zones. When you see orange, stay patient, drop the devices and slow down."



