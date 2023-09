Food Safety Testing Market to Hike at a Notable Growth of US$ 39.8 Billion by 2030| Transparency Market Research

Food Safety Testing Market

Increase in import/export activities are driving the growth of the food safety testing market.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global โ€œ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐’๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐“๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€ and offers an in-depth analysis based on geographic region, country, company, type and application. At the forefront of the market are prominent players like [Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories] who are actively adopting various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. The report provides key insights to stakeholders and market participants around the world to enhance their competitive edge and serve as a valuable resource for their business needs. The global food safety testing marketโ€™s value stood at US$ 18.25 Bn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 39.8 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1%.๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ : ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐ฎ๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌโ€ข Based on application, meat & poultry products and dairy products are the leading segments. Among the application sub-segments, the bakery & confectionery segment accounted for ~13% share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020.โ€ข Rapid safety testing accounted for ~66% of the market share, in terms of value. It is the leading segment of the global food safety testing market in terms of test technology.โ€ข Based on target test, pathogens, allergens, and residue & contaminants are the main segments of the global food safety testing market. Among these segments, pathogens hold ~20.5% market share in terms of market value.โ€ข Europe holds the leading share of the global market of ~30.9%, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, which account for 22.5% and ~19.3% of total market share, respectively. The rest of the world (ROW) accounts for the remaining market share. This Report Addressesโ€ข Market size from 2020-2030โ€ข Expected market growth until 2030โ€ข Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamicsโ€ข Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and whyโ€ข Comprehensive of the competitive landscapeโ€ข In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐"๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ก๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ฐ๐ž๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ง๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ&๐€ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ญ๐จ ๐๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญโ€ข Consumers have become health conscious and majority of them spend a significant portion of their disposable income on fitness and well-being. They have also become increasingly aware that along with exercise, a proper diet is necessary to achieve physical fitness. High protein food aids in maintaining good health. Gluten-free bakery products and snacks comprising protein and vitamin ingredients are gaining popularity among consumers. Thus, the trend of food fortification is rising, which, in turn, fuels the expansion of the food safety testing market.โ€ข Last few years have seen heightened trend of M&A activities in the global food safety testing market. Top players in the market are increasingly planning expansion and penetration activities in new and emerging markets. Most of the mergers and acquisitions are highly concentrated in MEA and Asian countries. Eurofins Scientific SE, a prominent player in global testing, inspection, and certification industries carried out almost 60 acquisitions in the year 2017, and continued the same trend in 2018 with some notable acquisitions.๐๐จ๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ง๐œ๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ง๐ฎ๐ญ๐ซ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌโ€ข According to the current food trends, functional food and nutritional food segments of the food industry are growing at a rapid rate. These products are consumed by the privileged class consumers who demand food products that are clean and safe for consumption. These segments of the food industry are new niche segments for the food safety testing market and are expected to have promising opportunity in the future.โ€ข Post COVID-19 outbreak, food labelling is submitted to increased scrutiny. National food safety authorities and the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN) Secretariat are seeking more information on the potential role of food in the transmission of the virus through local and international trade. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has recommended certain standards to maintain food hygiene and food safety practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19 through food. These trends will spur the demand for clean label and tested foods. ๐'๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ญ๐š๐ค๐ž๐ก๐จ๐ฅ๐๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญThermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc. are the key players in the Food Safety Testing Market๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ ๐จ๐จ๐ ๐'๐š๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ๐ฒ ๐"๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ-By Applicationโ€ข Bakery & Confectioneryโ€ข Dairy Productsโ€ข Processed & Packaged Foodโ€ข Infant Foodโ€ข Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beveragesโ€ข Functional Foodโ€ข Meat & Poultry Productsโ€ข SeafoodBy Test Technologyโ€ข Traditionalโ€ข RapidBy Target Testโ€ข Pathogensโ€ข Allergensโ€ข Residues & Contaminantsโ€ข Chemical & Nutritionalโ€ข Shelf-lifeโ€ข GMOโ€ข OthersBy Regionโ€ข North Americaโ€ข Europeโ€ข Asia Pacificโ€ข Latin Americaโ€ข Oceaniaโ€ข Middle East & Africa๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐Œ๐จ๐ซ๐ž ๐'๐ž๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐'๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฌ ๐›๐ฒ ๐"๐ซ๐š๐ง๐ฌ๐ฉ๐š๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐'๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก- Autoinjectors Market to Grow at 16.2% CAGR and Reach USD 3.8 Bn by 2031 Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Treatment Market to Reach US$ 594.1 Million in 2031