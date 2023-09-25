Food Safety Testing Market to Hike at a Notable Growth of US$ 39.8 Billion by 2030| Transparency Market Research
Increase in import/export activities are driving the growth of the food safety testing market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global “𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭” and offers an in-depth analysis based on geographic region, country, company, type and application. At the forefront of the market are prominent players like [Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories] who are actively adopting various strategies to increase their market share and strengthen their position in the industry. The report provides key insights to stakeholders and market participants around the world to enhance their competitive edge and serve as a valuable resource for their business needs.
The global food safety testing market’s value stood at US$ 18.25 Bn in 2020, finds Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a recent study. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 39.8 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.1%.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬
• Based on application, meat & poultry products and dairy products are the leading segments. Among the application sub-segments, the bakery & confectionery segment accounted for ~13% share of the market, in terms of value, in 2020.
• Rapid safety testing accounted for ~66% of the market share, in terms of value. It is the leading segment of the global food safety testing market in terms of test technology.
• Based on target test, pathogens, allergens, and residue & contaminants are the main segments of the global food safety testing market. Among these segments, pathogens hold ~20.5% market share in terms of market value.
• Europe holds the leading share of the global market of ~30.9%, followed by Asia Pacific and North America, which account for 22.5% and ~19.3% of total market share, respectively. The rest of the world (ROW) accounts for the remaining market share.
𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐌&𝐀 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• Consumers have become health conscious and majority of them spend a significant portion of their disposable income on fitness and well-being. They have also become increasingly aware that along with exercise, a proper diet is necessary to achieve physical fitness. High protein food aids in maintaining good health. Gluten-free bakery products and snacks comprising protein and vitamin ingredients are gaining popularity among consumers. Thus, the trend of food fortification is rising, which, in turn, fuels the expansion of the food safety testing market.
• Last few years have seen heightened trend of M&A activities in the global food safety testing market. Top players in the market are increasingly planning expansion and penetration activities in new and emerging markets. Most of the mergers and acquisitions are highly concentrated in MEA and Asian countries. Eurofins Scientific SE, a prominent player in global testing, inspection, and certification industries carried out almost 60 acquisitions in the year 2017, and continued the same trend in 2018 with some notable acquisitions.
𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐥 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬
• According to the current food trends, functional food and nutritional food segments of the food industry are growing at a rapid rate. These products are consumed by the privileged class consumers who demand food products that are clean and safe for consumption. These segments of the food industry are new niche segments for the food safety testing market and are expected to have promising opportunity in the future.
• Post COVID-19 outbreak, food labelling is submitted to increased scrutiny. National food safety authorities and the International Food Safety Authorities Network (INFOSAN) Secretariat are seeking more information on the potential role of food in the transmission of the virus through local and international trade. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has recommended certain standards to maintain food hygiene and food safety practices to prevent transmission of COVID-19 through food. These trends will spur the demand for clean label and tested foods.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc., UL LLC, EMSL Analytical Inc., Microbac Laboratories, Inc. are the key players in the Food Safety Testing Market
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭-
By Application
• Bakery & Confectionery
• Dairy Products
• Processed & Packaged Food
• Infant Food
• Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages
• Functional Food
• Meat & Poultry Products
• Seafood
By Test Technology
• Traditional
• Rapid
By Target Test
• Pathogens
• Allergens
• Residues & Contaminants
• Chemical & Nutritional
• Shelf-life
• GMO
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Oceania
• Middle East & Africa
