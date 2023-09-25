KCNQ potassium channels modulate Wnt activity in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas

In this study, we investigate the mechanistic roles and therapeutic potential of the KCNQ family in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinoma (GOA) by combining the study of highly annotated clinical and sequencing data sets of large numbers of patients (n = 897) with in vitro cell culture assays on relevant cell lines. We chose to study both gastric and oesophageal adenocarcinoma as they share similar aetiologies, and a current view is that they are likely to share the same origin ( 12 , 13 ). We find that KCNQ activity impacts cancer cell growth through activating β-catenin and MYC via the modulation of cadherin junctions and that already clinically available drugs that interact with KCNQ channels are a promising therapeutic avenue for GOA.

There is preliminary evidence to suggest that members of the KCNQ family may contribute to the cancer phenotype. KCNQ1 plays a role in colon cancer ( 8 ) and in hepatocellular carcinoma ( 9 ), and KCNQ3 is hypermutated in oesophageal adenocarcinoma ( 10 ). Furthermore, we have previously identified that KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 RNA expression correlates with a cancer gene expression profile ( 11 ). These all hint to the involvement of KCNQ genes in the pathogenesis of gastrointestinal cancers. This might be expected since membrane transport is critical to the homeostatic function of luminal epithelial cells, but so far, this has not been extensively explored outside of colorectal epithelium, where there is a reported interaction between KCNQ1 and β-catenin ( 8 ).

The KCNQ (potassium voltage-gated channel subfamily Q) family of ion channels encode potassium transporters ( 1 ). KCNQ proteins typically repolarise the plasma membrane of a cell after depolarisation by allowing the export of potassium ions, and are therefore involved in wide-ranging biological functions including cardiac action potentials ( 2 ), neural excitability ( 3 ), and ionic homeostasis in the gastrointestinal tract ( 4 ). Diseases resulting from loss-of-function or gain-of-function (LoF/GoF) mutations in the KCNQ family are also wide-ranging, and include epilepsy ( 5 ), cardiac long and short QT syndrome ( 6 ), and autism-like disorders ( 7 ). Because of their involvement in human disease, numerous molecules that interact with them are therapeutics. KCNQ1 interacts with a family of KCNE ancillary proteins in varying tissues, but is otherwise homotetrameric ( 1 ). KCNQ2, KCNQ3, KCNQ4, and KCNQ5, however, can interact with each other and the KCNE family to theoretically form hundreds of combinations of channels, but are predominantly found in KCNQ2/KCNQ3 heteromers in the brain.

Results

KCNQ genes are highly altered in GOAs To fully characterise how KCNQ/KCNE genes are altered in GOAs, we studied all genetic alterations in a cohort of 897 patients with adenocarcinomas of the stomach or oesophagus. We combined patient data from The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) with our own oesophageal adenocarcinoma data (OCCAMS) as part of the International Cancer Genome Consortium, in which KCNQ3 is recurrently missense mutated in 9.4% of patients (10). Cohorts were classified into oesophageal adenocarcinoma in two groups: TCGA (n = 93) (14) and a subset of our own data for which full genetic analysis has been performed (n = 378) (10), and gastric adenocarcinoma (STAD, n = 426) (15). 37% of all patients with GOAs (n = 331/897) had genetic alterations (either non-synonymous mutations or copy-number alterations) in at least one member of the KCNQ/E families. From this data set, we took several orthogonal approaches to assess the role of the KCNQ/E family in the cancer. We calculated the genetic status of all members of the KCNQ and modulatory KCNE gene families, as well as several known driver genes in GOAs (Fig 1A). We find a large number of amplifications of KCNQ2 and KCNQ3 (defined as copy number > 2 times the average ploidy). Both genes are in chromosomal regions commonly amplified in GI cancers (KCNQ2: chromosome 20q13.3; KCNQ3: chromosome 8q24.22) and known to be involved in cancer progression (16, 17). KCNQ3 in particular is located in a locus known to contain a large number of oncogenic protein-coding and lncRNA genes (Fig 1B), including MYC, and is significantly (adjusted P < 0.0001) co-associated with MYC amplifications (Table S1); thus, many patients amplifying MYC will also amplify KCNQ3. Overall, 112 (12%) patients have a mutation/copy-number change in KCNQ3, and although the 8q24 locus is a known susceptibility indicator in many cancers, KCNQ3 has not previously been extensively explored in cancer. We also find that most alterations in KCNQ1, a gene already implicated as a tumour suppressor in colorectal adenocarcinomas (8), are deletions or missense/truncating mutation events, indicating that this proposed role may extend beyond the colorectal tract. We also find several, significant (adjusted P < 0.05), mutually exclusive alteration events within the KCNQ family (Table S1), notably between KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 (adjusted P = 0.007), between KCNQ2 and KCNQ3 (adjusted P < 0.001), and between KCNQ3 and KCNQ5 (adjusted P < 0.001). This pattern reveals that genetic alteration events generally occur in only a single KCNQ gene, so alteration to a single member may be sufficient to confer a selective advantage. Studying the patient stage, we find no observed correlation between mutations in the KCNQ/E family and American Joint Committee on Cancer stage where annotated (Fig S1A). At the individual cancer level (Fig S1B), cohorts have an equal ratio of mutations and copy-number changes, and no single disease (oesophageal, gastric, or colorectal adenocarcinoma) contains most of the alterations. To identify the functional significance of mutations in our cohort, we also performed dN/dS analysis (18) (Fig S1C). dN/dS ratios show that across all patients (n = 897), KCNQ3 and KCNQ5 appear under positive selection, that is, more commonly non-synonymously mutated than expected (dN/dS > 1, Q < 0.05), in OAC and STAD cohorts, respectively. Figure 1. KCNQ genes are highly altered in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas. (A) Oncoprint of genetic alterations in the KCNQ/E gene family, and a set of known gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinoma driver genes. * represents FDR Q-value < 0.05 co-occurrence of alterations. (B) Chromosome 8q24.12-23 showing gene density, and identified genes that are recurrently amplified. * represents genes that are known drivers in human cancer. Figure S1. KCNQ genes are highly genetically altered in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas (GOAs), related to Fig 1 (A) Missense mutations in KCNQ genes in GOA cancers by tumour stage. (B) Percentage of types of genetic alterations in KCNQ/KCNE genes per patient (left) and per tissue (right). (C) dN/dS values for KCNQ genes in GOAs. Overall, our analysis shows that KCNQ alterations are frequent and generally mutually exclusive, and KCNQ2 and KCNQ3 are located in known susceptibility loci. Missense mutations in our cohort are also under evolutionary selective pressure, and the most notable genes are KCNQ1, which generally is deleted and known to be a tumour suppressor in other cancers of the GI tract, and KCNQ3, which is under positive selective pressure in OAC, generally amplified, and on a known cancer susceptibility locus.

Mutations in KCNQ genes potentially impact channel function Having studied types of genetic alterations across GOAs, we next sought to investigate how missense mutations might alter KCNQ function. Although metrics such as dN/dS evaluate selection, this is limited to effects that can be understood from the sequence alone. It follows that if mutations are meaningful, they should be interpretable through changes in the protein structure. KCNQ channels contain six transmembrane helices (Fig S2A). Helices S1, S2, S3, and S4 make up a voltage sensor domain. The S5, pore, and S6 domains contain the gating components of the channel. To study the functional relevance of missense mutations in KCNQ genes, we performed statistical and computational biophysical analysis using known structural features. To increase the number of variants for statistical and structural analysis, we studied all mutations in any KCNQ genes from the Catalogue of Somatic Mutations in Cancer (COSMIC) (19), selecting for mutations occurring within patients from untargeted studies and with any cancer of the oesophagus, stomach, or small intestine. Figure S2. Mutations in KCNQ genes are under selection, related to Fig 2 (A) Schematic of the KCNQ protein topology. (B, C, D) Mutational lollipop plots for (B) KCNQ2, (C) KCNQ4, and (D) KCNQ5; purple highlights represent significant clusters (Q < 0.05) as defined by the non-random mutational clustering algorithm. (E) Root mean square deviation plots for simulations of KCNQ1-5 homology models in a POPC bilayer using 100 ns of atomistic molecular dynamics. (F) Structure of single subunit of KCNQ1-5 colours by mutational frequency in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas. (G) Structure and 3D clusters in KCNQ1 (left) and KCNQ3 (right); P-value was determined through permutation-based statistical test (see the Materials and Methods section). (H) Results of sidekick simulations for (left) KCNQ1 and (right) KCNQ3. We first applied statistical techniques to the 1D protein sequence to look at mutational clustering. Non-random mutational clustering (NMC) (20) applied to the location of mutations in protein sequence identified significant mutational clusters in KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 (Fig 2A and B); these correlate with a calculated mutational signature-based observed versus expected ratio applied along with the protein sequence. For KCNQ1, there is a clear hotspot of selected for mutations within the S2-S3 linker region (cluster 1.1) and within the S6 helix (cluster 1.2). KCNQ3 contains a significant mutational hotspot within the S4 voltage sensor helix (cluster 3.1). Interestingly, mutations found in cluster 3.1 in KCNQ3 S4 (R227Q, R230C, and R236C) are known GoF gating mutations implicated in autism spectrum disorders (21, 22) (Table S2), indicating that cancers are selecting for mutations that increase KCNQ3 channel gating activity. We thus conclude that some mutations in GOA patients increase the activity of KCNQ3. Although KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 are the primarily clustered genes, there are additional regions of clustering in some other members of the KCNQ family (Fig S2B–D). Figure 2. Mutations in KCNQ genes in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas alter channel function. (A) Mutational clustering for KCNQ1 (top) and KCNQ3 (bottom), coloured lines represent observed versus expected dN/dS ratio, and purple highlights represent statistically significant (non-random mutational clustering Q-value < 0.05) clusters of mutations. (B) Rendering of the pore region of KCNQ1. (Left) Mutations modelled are highlighted. (Right) HOLE analysis of the pore region of KCNQ1 WT (black) and mutations in cluster 1.2 inset is the smallest distance in the channel gate for each mutation. To study the structural context of the mutational clusters observed, we modelled the atomic 3D structures of KCNQ proteins. Homology models of each human member (KCNQ1–KCNQ5) were generated from the cryo-EM structure of Xenopus laevis KCNQ1 (Protein Data Bank ID: 5VMS) and simulated for 200 ns using atomistic molecular dynamics in a POPC membrane to validate model soundness (Fig S2E). Overlaying mutational frequency with the structures shows areas of high mutational burden, notably the S4 helix of KCNQ3 (Fig S2F). Calculation of mutational clusters in the 3D structures of each protein also reveals a statistically unlikely (P < 0.05) distribution of two clusters in KCNQ1 (Fig S2G), one of which is in the pore region (overlapping with cluster 1.2), and the other of which is in a known phosphatidylinositol-binding regulatory site (23), the disruption of which would reduce gating activity. As mutations in cluster 1.2 in KCNQ1 are in the vicinity of the pore, we generated models for each variant—F339L, L342F, P343L, and P343S, and an additional frequently observed mutant (A329T) (Fig 2B) within a single subunit of the channel. Pore diameter calculations show that all mutations except F339L occlude the pore, reducing or eliminating its ability to gate potassium ions, even when a single subunit is mutated, and so we conclude that mutations in cluster 1.2 are likely LOF. To assess the potential mechanism of impact of mutations to the S4 of KCNQ3, we performed molecular dynamics simulations of the single helix in a DPPC membrane using a previously developed method dubbed sidekick (24) (Fig S2H). Replication of an experimental arginine scan performed in KCNQ1 S4 demonstrates that GOF mutations tend to make the S4 more upright in the membrane and that LOF mutations result in a more tilted helical position. We find that mutations to S4 arginines consistently change the equilibrium position of the helix similar to the GOF mutations in KCNQ1 S4.

KCNQ channels modulate cell proliferation and correlate with clinical outcome Based on the apparent links between KCNQ genomic status and cancer from patient data, we next sought to establish how changes in KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 expression impact cancer cell phenotype. RNA expression analysis across our cohort (n = 897) finds that KCNQ1 is significantly down-regulated in OAC (P = 0.03) and slightly down-regulated in STAD (p = ns) and that KCNQ3 is significantly up-regulated at the RNA level in both oesophageal and gastric adenocarcinomas (OAC, P = 0.02; STAD, P < 0.001) (Fig 3A)—consistent with the patterns of amplification and deletion observed previously. Multivariable Cox proportional hazards analysis for the expression of KCNQ1 and KCNQ3, as well as genes involved in driving GOA (Fig 3B), highlights a significant (P < 0.01, HR = 0.78) negative correlation between patient outcome and KCNQ1 expression across the GOA cohort, showing KCNQ1 expression correlates with a better prognosis. Looking at tissues, we find a positive (P = 0.11, HR = 1.3) correlation between KCNQ3 expression and worse outcome in OAC, and a negative (OAC, P = 0.12, HR = 0.77; STAD, P = 0.005, HR = 0.75) correlation with the expression of KCNQ1 (Fig S3A and B). The Kaplan–Meier analysis also reveals that patients highly expressing KCNQ3 have a worse overall survival outcome in GOA and STAD (Fig S3C and D, GOA, logrank p = 0.09; STAD, logrank p = 0.01), and no difference in OAC (Fig S3E, logrank P = 1.0); across both cohorts, KCNQ1 expression is correlated with better overall survival (Figs 3C and S3F and G, GOA, logrank p < 0.005; OAC, logrank p = 0.13; STAD, logrank p < 0.05). Figure 3. KCNQ expression alters the gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinoma cell phenotype. (A) RNA-seq expression for KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 in our patient cohorts. (B) Multivariate Cox regression analysis of KCNQ1 in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas. (C) Kaplan–Meier analysis of upper and lower 50% of patients with gastric adenocarcinoma subset by KCNQ1 gene expression. (D) Relative confluence of cell growth in WT- versus KCNQ3-overexpressing (OE) OE33 and FLO1 cell lines. (E) Relative confluence of cell growth in WT versus KCNQ1 knockout (KO) OE33 and FLO1 cell lines. (F, G, H, I) Images from mouse stomach tissue. Blue represents CellTiter-Blue, red represents KCNQ1, and green represents KCNQ3. (F, G, H, I) Images shown are (F, G), normal Stomach; (H), benign adenoma; (I), metastatic adenocarcinoma. Scale bar represents 25 µm. Figure S3. KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 expression is linked to clinical outcome in gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas (GOAs) (related to Fig 3 ). (A) Multivariable Cox regression analysis of KCNQ1, KCNQ3, and a series of GOA driver genes in OAC. (B) Multivariable Cox regression analysis of KCNQ1, KCNQ3, and a series of GOA driver genes in STAD. (C, D, E, F, G) Kaplan–Meier analysis for patients split by top and bottom 50% of expressers for (C) KCNQ3 in GOA, (D) KCNQ3 in OAC, (E) KCNQ3 in STAD, (F) KCNQ1 in OAC, and (G) KCNQ1 in STAD. Because of the co-occurrence of KCNQ3 and MYC amplification, it is difficult to distinguish between effects solely caused by an increased expression of KCNQ3 rather than an amplification of chr8q24, and so we chose to experimentally evaluate whether the expression of KCNQ genes can impact cancer cell phenotype in the most consistently associated cancer subtype—OAC. We chose to reduce the expression of KCNQ1 using a CRISPR/Cas9-induced knockout (KO) (Fig S4A) and overexpression (OE) KCNQ3 in oesophageal adenocarcinoma cell lines OE33 and FLO-1 (Fig S4B and C). KO of KCNQ1 significantly increases the growth rate (P = 0.003) of OE33 cell lines (Figs 3D and S4D), but does not change growth rate in FLO1 cells. KCNQ3 similarly significantly increases the growth rate (P = 0.006, though induces a small decrease in cell size—Figs 3E and S4E) when overexpressed in OE33 (Fig 3F), but induces a small decrease (P = 0.02) in confluence in FLO1 cells that could also correlate with cell size reductions and no change in proliferative ability. This suggests KCNQ1 expression can suppress OAC proliferation, and KCNQ3 expression can promote it in some contexts, confirming that activity of these channels is sufficient to induce changes in cellular proliferation, prompting us to study an in vivo model, which may be more functionally relevant. Figure S4. Manipulation of KCNQ expression in vitro and assessment of KCNQ expression in mouse models, related to Fig 3 (A) Plasmid used for KCNQ1 KO (left) Sanger sequencing confirming KCNQ1 KO in OE33 cell lines (right). (B) Plasmid used for KCNQ3 overexpression (left) and Western blot validation of KCNQ3 expression in OE33 (right). (C) Confocal microscopy of KCNQ3 OE OE33 showing the presence of a GFP tag. (D) IncuCyte assay confluence time course for KCNQ1 KO or KCNQ3 OE FLO-1 and OE33 cell lines. (E) Cell area (in pixels) for OE33 WT cells and KCNQ3 OE OE33. (F) Microarray expression levels of KCNQ and KCNE genes in stomach cancer mouse model. (G) Expression of KCNQ1 (left) and KCNQ3 (right) in patients by tumour stage (American Joint Committee on Cancer tumour staging). *p represents a t test < 0.05. To bolster our findings and explore their generality, we looked to a murine Prom1C−L; KrasG12D; Trp53flx/flx model of GOA (25). Prom1 marks a stem compartment of progenitor cells that replenish tissue and cause cancers of the GI tract when mutated. Comparing the transcriptomes of isolated Prom1+ gastric stem cells and their Prom1− daughter cells from normal gastric mucosa and gastric adenocarcinomas, we observe that KCNQ1 is down-regulated and KCNQ2/3/5 genes are significantly up-regulated (Q < 0.05) in gastric adenocarcinomas in this model (Fig S4F). To validate these changes, we immunostained for KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 in Prom1C−L; KrasG12D; Trp53flx/flx murine gastric mucosal tissue. Normal gastric mucosa weakly expresses KCNQ3 (green) and has the moderate expression of KCNQ1 (red) (Fig 3F and G). In benign adenoma tissue (Fig 3H), there are an up-regulation of KCNQ3 and a slight decrease in KCNQ1. In metastatic adenocarcinoma, there are an almost complete loss of KCNQ1 and a concurrent up-regulation of KCNQ3 (Fig 3I), confirming that KCNQ protein levels correlate with disease severity in a model of GOA cancer. We also find a weak but significant correlation between KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 expression and tumour stage in patient data, suggesting that this finding may be extended to human cancer (Fig S4G).

KCNQ activity mediates Wnt, β-catenin, and MYC signalling We next looked to understand how the expression of KCNQ genes impacts major cancer signalling pathways. We calculated the PROGENY pathway scores for every patient with RNA expression data, and correlated the scores of all 14 pathways with KCNQ1 and KCNQ3 gene expression through a linear regression model, correcting for tissue-specific differences (Figs 4A and S5A). We find a significant correlation between KCNQ expression and the interlinked EGFR, MAPK, and WNT pathways, as well as an extremely strong (P < 0.001) link between KCNQ3 expression and hypoxia. We also confirm an established link between KCNQ1 and β-catenin signalling in patients, as well as predict a similar relationship with KCNQ3, as clustering patients based on Wnt pathway genes finds a statistically significant partitioning of patients by high and low KCNQ expression (Fig S5B). Figure 4. KCNQ activity mediates β-catenin signalling. (A) PROGENY pathway correlation significance with KCNQ3 RNA expression. (B) Imaging of β-catenin localisation (top—silver) and nuclear staining (bottom—blue) for WT OE33 (left) and KCNQ3 overexpression (OE) OE33 cell lines (right). (C) Enrichment of hallmark gene sets by gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) for WT versus KCNQ3 OE OE33 cells. (D) String analysis of top five transcription factors identified by GSEA TFT gene sets. Genes enriched for GO biological processes identify β-catenin signalling (Q < 0.001). (E) GSEA enrichment plot for GO biological processes: Regulation of Establishment of Planar Cell Polarity applied to WT OE33 cell lines versus KCNQ3 OE OE33. (F) GO biological process enrichment significance for significantly (Q < 0.05) differentially expressed genes in KCNQ3 WT versus KCNQ3 OE OE33. (G) Heatmap of genes involved in the most enriched GO molecular function (cadherin binding) for KCNQ3 WT versus OE OE33. (H) Imaging of E-cadherin (red) and N-cadherin (orange) in WT OE33 (left) versus KCNQ3 OE OE33 (right), and form factor calculation for microscopy images, N = 1,371. Figure S5. KCNQ gene expression impacts WNT signalling, related to Fig 4 (A) −log 10 (P-value) for PROGENY pathways correlated against KCNQ1 expression in human gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas. (B) Clustering of top and bottom KCNQ3 (left) and KCNQ1 (right) 25 expressing patients with gastro-oesophageal adenocarcinomas by WNT pathway genes. *p represents the permutation clustering test (see the Materials and Methods section). (C) Transcription factor enrichment scores for KCNQ3 OE versus WT OE33. Enrichment was determined by gene set enrichment analysis against the TFT gene set. (D) Top GO biological processes enriched for differentially expressed genes in KCNQ3 OE versus WT OE33. (E) Top GO molecular function enriched pathways for differentially expressed genes in KCNQ3 OE versus WT OE33. To validate the prediction that KCNQ3 activity may interact with the Wnt pathway, and to deconvolute KCNQ3 expression and MYC amplification in patients, we stained for the localisation of β-catenin in our KCNQ3-modulated cell lines. OE33 cells overexpressing KCNQ3 show significantly stronger nuclear localisation of β-catenin (median Adjusted Rand Index overlap B-cat and DAPI increase of 0.4, P = 0.001) when compared to WT OE33 (Fig 4B). FLO1 cells are known to already have a basal β-catenin activity (26), which may offer an explanation for why FLO1 KCNQ-modified cells do not show significant proliferation increases. To further study the effect of KCNQ in GOAs, we performed RNA sequencing analysis on our modulated and WT OE33 cell lines. Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (27) confirms significant positive enrichment for β-catenin signalling in the KCNQ3 OE (Fig 4C) and KCNQ1 KO cell lines (Table S3), as well as MYC signalling, E2F transcription factor activity, and G2M checkpoint activity—consistent with a more proliferative phenotype. Interestingly, both types of modulated cell lines (KCNQ1 KO and KCNQ3 OE) show almost identical pathway alterations, suggesting that these two genes influence broadly opposite functions. Transcription factor enrichment against the TFT gene set in KCNQ3 OE OE33 identifies a series of transcription factors linked to MYC and overlapped significantly (Q < 0.05) with β-catenin signalling (Figs 4D and S5C). Interestingly, as KCNQ3 is recurrently amplified alongside MYC, this suggests that KCNQ3 may act as an amplifier of MYC in this context, similar to the recently identified lncRNA PVT1 (28). Finally, GSEA against the GO biological process set identifies significant enrichment for planar cell polarity pathways and non-canonical Wnt signalling (Fig 4E and Table S4)—a subtype of Wnt signalling associated with maintenance of cell polarity and known to play a role in cancer (29). To further identify pathways altered in our cell lines, we performed differential expression analysis followed by enrichment. Differential expression confirms KCNQ3 overexpression (Table S5), and enrichment for GO biological processes on differentially expressed (Q < 0.05) genes identifies biological processes including apoptosis control, cellular junctions, and cell development differentiation (Fig 4F), and clusters of differentially expressed pathways including MYC and Wnt signalling, NFKB signalling, and protein kinase C (Fig S5D). The top enriched GO molecular function in KCNQ3 OE is cadherin binding (Figs 4G and S5E), consistent with a mechanism of action where KCNQ activity alters the structure of cadherin junctions and changes the signalling activity of β-catenin, as well as potentially activates other pathways such as NFKB or planar cell polarity. To explore how KCNQ3 might influence planar cell polarity, we immunostained for the presence of E-cadherin and N-cadherin (CDH1 and CDH2) in our OE33 cell lines (Fig 4H) and discovered that KCNQ3 OE results in a change in cadherin expression and cellular morphology. KCNQ3 OE OE33 are more rounded (median form factor difference of 0.05, P < 0.05, N = 1,371), and many cells show the presence of membrane ruffles when E-cadherin is stained. Membrane ruffles have been observed previously and are associated with changes in cell motility and extracellular matrix organisation, and a cancer phenotype, and correlate with Wnt activity (30, 31), consistent with our RNA-seq analysis. We also find that N-cadherin expression is decreased, showing that this change is more complex than the traditional epithelial-to-mesenchymal transition.