Mount Vernon Place Officially Renamed Allen Y. Lew Place

Walter E. Washington Convention Center and Events DC Offices Address Changes

Washington, DC, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, DC -- September 25, 2023 – Officials from the District of Columbia, family members and former coworkers of Allen Y. Lew and Events DC took part in a ceremony today officially changing Mount Vernon Place to Allen Y. Lew Place.

“From schools to ball parks to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Allen served the people of Washington, DC in so many ways,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates. “Mr. Lew’s contributions have paved the way for change, just as this street renaming will represent his legacy in our community for future generations to come.”

Lew, the late DC city administrator, was instrumental in building the Convention Center, Nationals Park baseball stadium, Audi Field and countless other projects in the District. A New York City native, Lew served under three different DC mayors.

He began his career in New York City, helping to build the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center and oversaw capital programs for New York City Health and Hospitals Corp. In 1996, Lew moved to Washington, DC to build the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and later became the chief executive of the DC Sports and Entertainment Commission, which later merged with the Convention Authority to become Events DC.

The Convention Center and Events DC’s business address is now 801 Allen Y. Lew Place NW, Washington, DC 20001.

###

About Events DC

Events DC, the official convention and sports authority for the District of Columbia, delivers premier event services and flexible venues across the nation’s capital. Leveraging the power of a world-class destination and creating amazing attendee experiences, Events DC generates economic and community benefits through the attraction and promotion of business, athletic, entertainment and cultural activities. Events DC oversees the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, an anchor of the District’s hospitality and tourism economy that hosts more than 1.7 million visitors and generates more than $400 million annually in direct economic impact and the historic Carnegie Library at Mt. Vernon Square. Events DC manages the RFK Stadium-Armory Campus (RFK Campus), including Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the non-military functions of the DC Armory and the Skate Park at RFK Stadium. Stay current on the 190-acre RFK Campus Redevelopment Project at www.RFKFields.com. Events DC also built and serves as landlord for Nationals Park, the first LEED-certified major professional sports stadium in the United States. Events DC manages Gateway DC, R.I.S.E. Demonstration Center and Entertainment & Sports Arena all conveniently located in the Congress Heights neighborhood of Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.eventsdc.com and find us on social media – Facebook, Instagram and YouTube (Events DC), and Twitter (@TheEventsDC) — and on our new hub for on-demand event programming on GATHER by Events DC at www.gatherbyeventsdc.com

Christy Goodman Events DC 2028092005 cgoodman@eventsdc.com