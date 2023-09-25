Transportation Commission awards more than $54.6 million in contracts in September

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded more than $54.6 million in contracts for six Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Sept. 21 regular business meeting.

A $27.2 million bid was awarded to Rock Springs-based Lewis & Lewis Inc. for a combined project involving milling, paving, structure rehabilitation, storm drainage work, grading, traffic control and other work on almost 8.5 miles of Interstate 80 both eastbound and westbound between Evanston and Green River. The contracted completion date is October 31, 2025.

The commission also awarded a $12.79 million bid to Casper-based Oftedal Construction Inc. for another combined project involving roadway reconstruction with sanitary sewer and water work, including storm drainage system work, paving, grading, traffic control, curb and gutter and other work on approximately 0.30 mile of Poplar Street in Casper. The contracted completion date is November 30, 2025.

Cheyenne-based Reiman Corp. was awarded a nearly $10.4 million bid for a combined project involving bridge replacement work, including bridge demolition, structure replacement, grading, traffic control and utility conduit work on County Road 22-10 at the bridge over the Snake River.

An almost $2.9 million bid was awarded to Sheridan-based Advanced Electrical Contracting Inc. for a project involving upgrading high mast light towers, including electrical work and traffic control, at various locations within Transportation District 4.

The contracted completion date for the previous two projects is June 30, 2025.

Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. was awarded a $563,584 bid for a project involving traffic signal installation, including traffic control, grading, paving, and electrical, sidewalk, curb and gutter work on US Highway 14A/Big Horn Avenue in Cody. The contracted completion date is June 30, 2024.

The five projects above are primarily funded with federal dollars. The only contract awarded this month that is primarily funded with state dollars involves stockpiling chip seal aggregate at various locations within Transportation District 5. Lovell-based Mountain Construction Company was awarded an $813,976 bid for the project, with a contracted completion date of April 30, 2024.

Almost all WYDOT projects are awarded to the lowest bid.