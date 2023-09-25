Teledyne e2v to host recruitment event to support National Manufacturing Day

UK-based Teledyne e2v is joining in National Manufacturing Day on 28 September 2023 by holding a recruitment open evening at its premises in Chelmsford, Essex. The event has been planned in collaboration with Make UK – the organisers of National Manufacturing Day – and will run from 4.30pm until 7.30pm.

The recruitment open evening will showcase the wide variety of job opportunities available for anyone interested in working for Teledyne e2v within the space, science and healthcare sectors. The advanced technology manufacturing business currently has a number of roles available at all levels across various departments, from Space Imaging and RF Power development to Finance and IT.

Current Teledyne e2v apprentices will also be on hand throughout the evening to talk about their experiences of working with the business. A well-established apprenticeship scheme has been running at Teledyne for more than 30 years, introducing people staring out in their careers to the diverse opportunities within global manufacturing and technology.

Alison Hartley, VP of Site Operations at Teledyne e2v says:

“We are proud to be supporting National Manufacturing Day from Make UK and its efforts to show people the many benefits of pursuing a career in manufacturing. We warmly invite anyone who is interested in finding out more about working at Teledyne to come to this informative evening on 28 September.”

Teledyne e2v develops advanced technology products for the space, science and healthcare industries, including imaging devices for NASA and life-saving radiotherapy equipment. The business employs more than 850 people at its Chelmsford site alone and has ambitious plans for global growth. This goal is driving a focus on recruitment and networking. A similar recruitment evening, held earlier in 2023, attracted a large audience and resulted in several employment offers being made and accepted.

Make UK champions and celebrates British manufacturers, bringing businesses and people together to showcase the sector’s opportunities and innovations. Its aim is to build a platform for the evolution of UK manufacturing through events, training and other services designed to support the sector and those who work within it.

Verity Davidge, Director of Policy for manufacturers’ organisation Make UK, added:

“We’re delighted to be running National Manufacturing Day again in 2023. By throwing their doors open to young people and communities, manufacturers have the opportunity to showcase exactly what a career in manufacturing looks like.

“Modern manufacturing is a vibrant and exciting sector to work in, across a diverse range of sub sectors from food and drink to aerospace, defence, pharma and tech. Britain leads the way globally in terms of sustainable innovation as the world moves towards net zero, and the roles on offer are becoming increasingly tech based and ever changing. There is never a more exciting time to be entering into the industry and National Manufacturing Day is the perfect way to demonstrate it.”

Teledyne e2v remains the largest employer in Chelmsford. The company designs and tests new technology which is manufactured on-site.

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their leading-edge devices enable customer innovations through access to state-of-the-art technologies, driving the next generation of systems, in signal chain semiconductor devices, full spectrum imaging and high-power radio frequency solutions. Teledyne e2v engineers have led on ground-breaking improvements in cancer radiotherapy systems, ultra-high reliability in critical electronic systems, observing the effects of climate change from space and imaging planetary exploration in our solar system.

For more information, visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com

Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other’s strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

For more information, visit https://www.teledyneimaging.com/



