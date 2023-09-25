Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2023–2032), Assesses DelveInsight | Key Companies - Genentech, GlaxoSmithKline, Regeneron, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Mereo, Inmunotek

The dynamics of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.



DelveInsight’s Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, COPD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted COPD market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the COPD market size was found to be USD 12.3 billion in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2022 in the 7MM and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per DelveInsight estimates, the diagnosed prevalent population of COPD in the 7MM was ~33 million in 2022. These cases of COPD in the 7MM is expected to increase throughout the study period (2019–2032).

in 2022. These cases of COPD in the 7MM is expected to increase throughout the study period (2019–2032). Leading COPD companies such as Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others are developing novel COPD drugs that can be available in the COPD market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel COPD drugs that can be available in the COPD market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for COPD treatment include Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Overview

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a frequently encountered and controllable ailment characterized by persistent respiratory symptoms and restricted airflow. These symptoms typically arise from extended exposure to harmful particles or gases, with tobacco smoking being the leading risk factor. However, other environmental factors such as biomass fuel exposure and air pollution may also contribute to its development. In addition to environmental influences, host factors can predispose individuals to COPD.

Chronic and progressive shortness of breath stands out as the most prominent symptom in COPD. Roughly 30% of patients also experience a persistent cough accompanied by sputum production. These symptoms can fluctuate from day to day and may manifest years before the emergence of airflow restriction. If a patient presents with dyspnea, a chronic cough, sputum production, or a history of exposure to risk factors associated with COPD, it's essential to consider the possibility of this condition. A definitive diagnosis in such cases necessitates spirometry testing; the presence of a post-bronchodilator FEV1/FVC ratio below 0.70 serves as confirmation of persistent airflow limitation.





Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The COPD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current COPD patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The COPD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total COPD Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

COPD Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

COPD Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Severity of Airflow

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of COPD Based on Symptoms and Exacerbation History COPD

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Market

Many individuals with COPD experience mild forms of the condition that may require minimal intervention, primarily centered around smoking cessation. For those in more advanced stages of the disease, effective treatments are available to manage symptoms, slow disease progression, lower the risk of complications and exacerbations, and enhance their capacity to lead an active life. The overarching objective of COPD treatment is to facilitate easier breathing and a return to regular activities. Numerous medical interventions and lifestyle adjustments can contribute to achieving this goal.

Patients may also explore natural and alternative treatment options. COPD management primarily centers on alleviating symptoms like coughing and breathing difficulties while avoiding respiratory infections. Treatment strategies are often tailored to the specific stage of COPD. Furthermore, adopting certain lifestyle modifications is essential in preventing the onset of COPD. Foremost among these is smoking cessation, which plays a pivotal role in any COPD treatment plan. By quitting smoking, individuals can not only prevent further deterioration of their condition but also improve their respiratory function.

Moreover, individuals with COPD should be aware of the importance of getting vaccinated against influenza and pneumococcal pneumonia. This is crucial because those with COPD are more susceptible to serious complications from these diseases. As for medication, roflumilast (Daliresp), a phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor, is approved for severe COPD and chronic bronchitis symptoms.

Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies and Companies

Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149): Genentech, Inc.

SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA: GlaxoSmithKline

Ensifentrine (RPL554): Verona Pharma plc

Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent): Regeneron Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Tozorakimab (MEDI3506): AstraZeneca/MedImmune LLC

FASENRA (Benralizumab): AstraZeneca

Tezspire (Tezepelumab): AstraZeneca

EP395: EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals

SelK2: Tetherex Pharmaceuticals

Mitiperstat (AZD4831): AstraZeneca

CHF6001/Tanimilast: Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

SNG001 (IFN-β): Synairgen Research Ltd.

Acumapimod (BCT-197): Mereo Biopharma

Zofin: Organicell Regenerative Medicine

PUL-042: Pulmotect, Inc.

MV130: Inmunotek S.L.

GSK3923868: GlaxoSmithKline

PUR1800: PULMATRiX

GRC 39815: GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD

DMX-700: Dimerix Limited

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of COPD are anticipated to change in the coming years. In recent years, the incidence of COPD has surged significantly, primarily attributed to the rising rates of smoking and aging populations in numerous nations. As a result, there is an escalating need for fixed-dose combinations, as they have been shown to augment and extend the therapeutic benefits of individual components.

Furthermore, the COPD pipeline is very robust; many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of COPD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the COPD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the COPD market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the COPD market. Inadequate comprehension of the clinical progression and its significance might result in a failure to arrive at the correct diagnosis. Additionally, the influx of generic alternatives can pose challenges for both established and emerging therapies, hindering potential profitability and impeding the growth of future COPD drug markets.

Moreover, COPD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the COPD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the COPD market growth.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 12.3 Billion Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Verona Pharma plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, MedImmune LLC, EpiEndo Pharmaceuticals, Tetherex Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Synairgen Research Ltd., Mereo Biopharma, Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Pulmotect, Inc., Inmunotek S.L., PULMATRiX, GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD, Dimerix Limited, ProterixBio, and others Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapies Astegolimab (MSTT1041A, AMG 282, RG6149), SB240563 (Mepolizumab)/NUCALA, Ensifentrine (RPL554), Itepekimab/SAR440340/REGN3500, Dupilumab/SAR231893 (Dupixent), Tozorakimab (MEDI3506), FASENRA (Benralizumab), Tezspire (Tezepelumab), EP395, SelK2, Mitiperstat (AZD4831), CHF6001/Tanimilast, SNG001 (IFN-β), Acumapimod (BCT-197), Zofin, PUL-042, MV130, GSK3923868, PUR1800, GRC 39815, DMX-700, and others

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Analysis 12. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

