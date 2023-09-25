Pheasants to be stocked at three locations in Salmon Region

Stockings will begin prior to the youth hunt season that runs October 7-13, and will continue weekly during the season. Youth ages 17 years and younger with an Idaho hunting license can participate in the youth hunt so long as they're accompanied by an Idaho licensed hunter age 18 years or older. Anyone 18 years or older cannot hunt during the youth hunt season.

Pheasant hunting for all ages starts Oct. 21 in the Salmon Region. As a reminder, there is a five-day delay for nonresident participation in general pheasant seasons; however, this does not apply to the youth season.

Hunters are reminded that both the Pratt Creek and Kirtley Creek properties are private land. Showing respect to the landowners and their property is critical in keeping these areas available for hunters in the future. Hunters are required to sign in and review a copy of the map detailing where pheasant hunting is and is not allowed. Be courteous, don’t litter, drive only on main roads, avoid dwellings, farm equipment and livestock, and leave gates as you find them.

Hunting rules for these pheasant stocking areas fall under the same rules as Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) where pheasants have been stocked in the past. These rules include:

Any person 18 years of older must have a valid Upland Game Bird Permit in possession while hunting pheasants on properties where pheasants are released. Each permit allows a daily bag limit of 2 birds and a possession limit of six birds; multiple permits may be purchased. Permits are available at Fish and Game vendors or at regional offices.

Shooting hours for upland game birds on Upland Game Bird Permit Release Areas are 10 a.m. to one-half hour after sunset in the Salmon Region.

All upland game bird hunters are required to wear visible hunter orange (minimum size 36 square inches) above the waist during pheasant season when hunting on WMAs or other locations where pheasants are stocked. A hunter orange hat meets this requirement.

Hunters can find more information including stocking schedules, location codes, maps, and hunter requirements on Fish and Game’s Pheasant Stocking webpage. For additional rules and details, hunters should consult the current upland game seasons and rules brochure available at all license vendors, Fish and Game offices, and online.