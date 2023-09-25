UPDATE -- ABB expands one of its Installation Products plants in Canada

MONTREAL, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

UPDATE: In a release issued on September 21, 2023, at 1:30 PM ET by ABB Inc., the company is updating this release to include a new photo and the following addition:

ABB Breaks ground on a Canadian Installation Products Division facility. As a next step to the previously announced $16 million investment made on 2021-12-15, ABB in Canada breaks ground for the expansion of its Installation Products plant in Pointe-Claire, Quebec. The facility will expand by 30,000 square feet to 65,000 square feet and once completed in 2024 will create 40+ new jobs.

For context, the 2021-12-15 announcement continues below with revised information:

CA $16 million investment will create more than 40 new jobs

Facility expansion will double production of plastic injection molded solutions

Increased production capacity will better meet Canada’s growing demand for safe, smart and sustainable electrification solutions



ABB is investing CA$16 million in its Installation Products Division manufacturing facility in Pointe-Claire, Canada. This enables expanded production capacity to meet the growing needs of customers from coast to coast.

“ABB’s investment is part of a five-year strategy to integrate new digital processes and automation across our operations,” says Matthias Heilmann, President, ABB Installation Products Division. “With our customer-first approach, this enables us to further innovate our products and manufacturing capabilities to meet the specific needs of the Canadian market.”

The expansion will create over 40 full-time jobs in the upgraded 65,000 square foot facility to deliver the legacy Canadian brands produced by ABB’s Pointe-Claire facility. These include Marrette® wire connectors, the NuTek® series of non-metallic thermoplastic boxes, and Snap-it® plastic fittings. The site also produces Carlon® PVC products and other components used in a range of Canadian product lines.

“The additional team members will enable the site to operate multiple product lines and shifts to meet increasing demand for safe, smart and sustainable electrical solutions across industrial, commercial and residential applications,” says Alain Quintal, Vice President and General Manager, ABB Installation Products Division in Canada. “Having operated in this community for nearly a century, ABB is committed to continuing its strong heritage as a trusted industry partner and employer of choice.”

In Canada, ABB has a strong history of excellence stretching back more than 100 years. With its Canadian corporate headquarters in Montreal, ABB’s success is driven by 3,100 talented employees in 29 locations from coast to coast.

Part of its Electrification Business Area, ABB Installation Products Division, formerly Thomas & Betts, is a global leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of products used to manage the connection, protection and distribution of electrical power in industrial, construction and utility applications. With more than 200,000 products under more than 38 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products solutions can be found wherever electricity is used.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The company’s solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABB’s ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com



