SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Takeover and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – AEL

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating the fairness of the proposed buyout of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) (“AEL”) by Brookfield Reinsurance (“Brookfield”).

On July 5, 2023, AEL announced that it had agreed to be acquired by Brookfield at a price of $55.00 per AEL share (consisting of $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. share). Following the closing of the proposed transaction, AEL investors will be cashed out of their investment position and the company’s shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine the fairness of the proposed transaction to AEL’s investors, including whether AEL shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether AEL’s directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company to Brookfield at $55.00 per share.

AEL shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/american-equity-investment-life-holding-company/ , for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

