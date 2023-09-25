Heist, Hostages and Humanity Collide in New Audiobook Suspense-Thriller ‘RISE OF THE UNICORN’ by D. Elliot Woods
Available Now on Amazon, Audible and iTunesLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high-stakes hostage crisis provides an unlikely setting for a surprising tale of humanity in the audiobook suspense-thriller, RISE OF THE UNICORN. Written and narrated by Hollywood actor and author D. Elliot Woods, this immersive, edge-of-your-seat audiobook is available now on Amazon, Audible and iTunes.
An intense Los Angeles bank heist brings battle-hardened but empathetic police negotiator, Lt. Gus Martin, toe-to-toe with a cunning terrorist group known as The Unicorn. As the clock ticks and the body count adds up, Gus and Commissioner Evelyn Kennedy realize The Unicorn’s deadly plan involves publicly using the negotiator's past to attain something more valuable than money. RISE OF THE UNICORN is a not-so-simple heist story that’s not a heist at all.
A 5-hour treacherous path of trust, deception, and unexpected alliances is brought to life vocally by Woods, a respected actor himself, who portrays 55 diverse characters including Gus Martin, and actress Nicole J. Butler as the first female Police Commissioner of the LAPD. The diversity of the characters reflects the richness of human experiences, challenges stereotypes and delivers a powerful message that will resonate with audiences.
“As both the author and narrator, I wanted to create an immersive experience for the listeners, drawing them into the heart of the suspenseful narrative,” shares Woods. “The story also weaves a thought-provoking social commentary at its core. Revealed in a surprise twist, I hope it helps start a national or even global conversation about the central issue it raises.”
Creatively, Woods is best known for his talents as an actor and filmmaker in Hollywood. He has emerged on screen as both human and alien characters in several projects in the Star Trek franchise, as well as roles on S.W.A.T., NCIS: LA, Ballers, Hot In Cleveland, Friends, Drake & Josh, and appearances in over 100 commercials for major brands. As a creator, Woods writes, produces, and directs his own projects under his Fly Free Entertainment production banner, including the 2020 psychological thriller short film, Life And Lemons, calling attention to domestic violence.
RISE OF THE UNICORN audiobook is available now on Amazon, Audible & iTunes, with book and eBook versions available on all major digital platforms.
