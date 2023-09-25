Cuban delegation visits Việt Nam-Cuba friendship hospital in Đồng Hới

VIETNAM, September 25 -

QUẢNG BÌNH — A Cuban high-level delegation headed by President of the National Assembly of People's Power of Cuba Esteban Lazo Hernandez on Monday visited the Việt Nam-Cuba friendship hospital in the central province of Quảng Bình's Đồng Hới City, which was built in 1973 following then President Fidel Castro's visit to the region.

Welcoming the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and head of the provincial delegation of NA deputies Vũ Đại Thắng highlighted Quảng Bình's appreciation of Cuba’s affection and assistance for the province and the liberated zone in South Việt Nam during the fiercest days of the struggle.

Recently, as part of a visit by Chairman of the National Assembly Vương Đình Huệ to Cuba in late April, the provincial People's Committee signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation with the Cuban Ministry of Public Health and an intent letter with Santiago de Cuba province to establish cooperative relations.

Thắng affirmed that in the near future, Quảng Bình will continue to educate the young generation about the tradition of sound cooperation and friendship between the two countries’ Parties, States, and people. The province hopes that Cuba will continue sending medical experts to work at the hospital and that Cuban construction experts will further participate in supervising important projects in Việt Nam.

Highlighting the hospital as a permanent symbol of the bilateral friendship and solidarity, Esteban Lazo Hernandez expressed his happiness in witnessing positive economic changes and improving social standards and quality of life in Việt Nam, particularly Quảng Bình. He noted that the Southeast Asian nation’s increasing political stature on the international stage, which has been recognised by international friends worldwide.

On the same day, the Cuban delegation laid a wreath to pay respects to Fidel Castro at his monument in the premises of the hospital. They also visited young patients under treatment at the pediatric ward, and engaged in conversations with the hospital's medical staff and doctors.

In September 1973, Fidel Castro visited the newly liberated areas of Quảng Bình and Quảng Trị despite numerous dangers. The leader decided to help Việt Nam build a general hospital equipped with the latest equipment in Đồng Hới, offering treatment for not only local residents but also to neighbouring localities. The construction began in May 1974 and the 462-bed medical facility was put into operation in September 1981.

Now, the hospital accommodates more than 1,000 beds and creates close to 850 jobs. — VNS