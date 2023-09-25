Cold Chain Logistics Market Size Will Gain a Significant Value of $782.27 Billion by 2030

Cold Chain Logistics Market Size, Growth, Report, Technology- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cold chain logistics industry is a temperature-controlled supply chain that provides an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain. It is primarily used to maintain & extend the life of products such as fresh agricultural products, seafood, frozen food, photographic film, chemicals, and pharmaceutical products. Monitoring, storing, and transporting are the crucial factors in the cold chain to prevent degradation in the quality of the shipments. Presently, the cold chain logistics market is anticipated to witness significant growth, owing to the rise in the need for cold chain management in the pharmaceutical industry.

The global cold chain logistics market size was valued at $202.17 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $782.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2021 to 2030.

The cold chain logistics market witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the transformation of buying behavior of consumers & emerged as an essential component for the transportation of vaccines and pharmaceutical products, thus experiencing unwavering demand worldwide.

Furthermore, rise in adoption of advanced cold chain technologies such as RFID, cloud WMS, AGVs, sensor tags, mobile racking, and IoT has led to more efficient warehouse operations & enhanced productivity of the cold chain monitoring systems. For instance, a Florida-based start-up, Freshurety, places IoT sensors inside food palettes to continuously record the ambient temperature and examine the fruit and veggies gases to predict the expiry date & prevents unwanted food waste.

Factors such as increase in the number of refrigerated warehouses and growth in the pharmaceutical sector are expected to drive the growth of the cold chain logistics industry. In addition, growth in the processed food sector boosts the market growth. However, factors such as lack of standardization and high operational cost restrain the market growth. Furthermore, RFID technology for cold chain applications and the adoption of software for cold chain logistics provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

The cold chain logistics market is segmented on the basis of the end-use industry, business type, and region. Based on the end-use industry, the market is segmented into fruits & vegetables; bakery & confectionary; dairy & frozen desserts; meat, fish, & seafood; drugs & pharmaceuticals; and others. Depending on the business type, it is divided into warehousing and transportation. By transportation, it is classified into railways, airways, roadways, and waterways. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China garnered the highest cold chain logistics market share in 2020; however, Europe is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, due to increase in demand for food storage across the region.

The key players operating in the global cold chain logistics market are Americold Logistics, LLC, Burris Logistics, Cold Box, Conestoga Cold Storage, Congebec, Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC, Nichirei Corporation, Tippmann Group, United States Cold Storage, and VersaCold Logistics Services.

