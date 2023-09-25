Submit Release
Nineteen DNREC Programs and Initiatives Set to Participate in UD’s Annual Coast Day

DNREC staff interacting with the public

Exhibits, Activities Will Highlight Department’s Work

Nineteen different programs and initiatives spread out across the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are scheduled to provide outreach, education and activities during the University of Delaware’s annual Coast Day event set for Sunday, Oct. 1.

Coast Day highlights how UD scientists, staff and students are gaining a deeper understanding of ocean environments and helping to serve coastal communities. Coast Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus, 700 Pilottown Road, Lewes.

More than 30 different vendors will have exhibits at the event, and another 30 vendors will feature ocean- and coastal-related research.

DNREC’s tent will feature a mixture of informational brochures, educational materials, giveaways and activities. In addition, DNREC’s Coastal Section will announce the winners of the Delaware Ocean and Bay Photo Contest at 11:30 a.m. in the DNREC tent.

“Our Department interacts with Delawareans every day on a range of natural resources and environmental matters, from hunting and fishing licenses to clean water and air, climate change concerns, and our outstanding Delaware state parks system,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Coast Day provides us an opportunity to showcase the work we are doing across all our divisions to ensure the stewardship for and sustainability of our state’s resources now and for future generations.”

DNREC divisions scheduled to participate in Coast Day and their areas of expertise include:

Air Quality

Climate, Coastal and Energy

  • Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative
  • Climate Action Plan
  • Clean Transportation – Information on clean transportation initiatives, giveaways, educational materials and activities for children and adults.
  • Ocean Photo Contest
  • Delaware Ocean and Bay Plan
  • Energy Programs
  • Energy Policy/ Governor’s Energy Advisory Council

DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

  • Delaware State Parks, including Cape Henlopen State Park
    Fish and Wildlife
  • Mosquito Control Section
  • DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center

Waste and Hazardous Substances

  • Delaware Recycles Initiative
  • Delaware Brownfields Program

Water

  • Well permitting and real-world equipment display
  • Wetlands and Waterways Section Permitting

Watershed Stewardship

  • Shoreline and Waterway Management Section
  • Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program
  • Nonpoint Source Program
  • Shellfish and Recreational Water Program

About DNREC
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, InstagramX (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov;

###


