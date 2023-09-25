Nineteen DNREC Programs and Initiatives Set to Participate in UD’s Annual Coast Day

Exhibits, Activities Will Highlight Department’s Work

Nineteen different programs and initiatives spread out across the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control are scheduled to provide outreach, education and activities during the University of Delaware’s annual Coast Day event set for Sunday, Oct. 1.

Coast Day highlights how UD scientists, staff and students are gaining a deeper understanding of ocean environments and helping to serve coastal communities. Coast Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the University of Delaware’s Hugh R. Sharp Campus, 700 Pilottown Road, Lewes.

More than 30 different vendors will have exhibits at the event, and another 30 vendors will feature ocean- and coastal-related research.

DNREC’s tent will feature a mixture of informational brochures, educational materials, giveaways and activities. In addition, DNREC’s Coastal Section will announce the winners of the Delaware Ocean and Bay Photo Contest at 11:30 a.m. in the DNREC tent.

“Our Department interacts with Delawareans every day on a range of natural resources and environmental matters, from hunting and fishing licenses to clean water and air, climate change concerns, and our outstanding Delaware state parks system,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Coast Day provides us an opportunity to showcase the work we are doing across all our divisions to ensure the stewardship for and sustainability of our state’s resources now and for future generations.”

DNREC divisions scheduled to participate in Coast Day and their areas of expertise include:

Air Quality

Climate, Coastal and Energy

Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative

Climate Action Plan

Clean Transportation – Information on clean transportation initiatives, giveaways, educational materials and activities for children and adults.

Ocean Photo Contest

Delaware Ocean and Bay Plan

Energy Programs

Energy Policy/ Governor’s Energy Advisory Council

DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation

Delaware State Parks, including Cape Henlopen State Park

Fish and Wildlife

Fish and Wildlife Mosquito Control Section

DNREC’s DuPont Nature Center

Waste and Hazardous Substances

Delaware Recycles Initiative

Delaware Brownfields Program

Water

Well permitting and real-world equipment display

Wetlands and Waterways Section Permitting

Watershed Stewardship

Shoreline and Waterway Management Section

Wetland Monitoring and Assessment Program

Nonpoint Source Program

Shellfish and Recreational Water Program

