‘Deportation of Ukrainian children must stop’, EU says to Belarusian Foreign Ministry

The EU Delegation to Belarus has said that the deportation of Ukrainian children must stop, speaking on behalf of the EU and other EU members at a briefing organised by the Belarusian Foreign Ministry on 22 September.

The briefing was held for representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Belarus “on the issues of recuperation” in Belarus of children “from foreign countries”, as the Belarusian MFA press release put it.

The EU representative protested that a representative of Ukraine had not been invited to the briefing.

“Your decision not to invite the most concerned country to this briefing is unacceptable,” said the EU diplomat.

The representative added that “Belarus cannot be an accomplice to Russia’s aggression and pretend to offer assistance to Ukrainian children at the same time. The deportation of Ukrainian children must stop.”

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against against the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President Maria Lvova-Belova in connection with alleged crimes of unlawful deportation and unlawful transfer of children in the context of the Russian war against Ukraine.

