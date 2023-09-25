Surge Protection Devices Market Size, Predicting Revenue impact Opportunities from 2021-2028 | Growing at a CAGR of 5.4%

Surge Protection Devices Market Analysis

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Surge Protection Devices Market By Type (Hard Wired Surge Protection Devices, Plug in Surge Protection Devices, Line Cord Surge Protectors, and Power Control Devices), Power Range (Below 100 KA, 100 KA to 500 KA, 500 KA to 1000 KA, and Above 1000 KM), Component (Suppressor, Gas Discharge Tube, Surge Arrestor, and Others), and End Use (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028.

The global surge protection devices market size was valued at $2.81 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.27 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Power surge protector devices (SPDs) are designed to protect electrical appliances from voltage spikes. SPDs limit the voltage supplied to an electric device by either blocking or shorting any unwanted voltages above a safe threshold limit to the ground. They are used in automatic control buses, electric power supply networks, telephone networks, and various communication systems.

The key factor that drives the surge protection devices market share includes increase in demand for usage of electrical and electronics appliances in commercial & residential sectors. Moreover, high costs incurred due to electrical equipment downtime have also encouraged the adoption of whole house surge protector as it provides safety in industries and in the domestic sector.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the surge protection devices industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, surge protection devices market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the surge protection devices industry include:

• ABB Ltd

• Belkin International

• Eaton Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co

• General Electric Company

• Hubbel Incorporated

• Littelfuse Inc

• Mersen

• Schneider Electric Co.

• Siemens AG.

Top Impacting Factors:

Notable factors positively affecting the surge protection market include rise in demand for protection system for electronic devices and increase in usage of high voltage equipment and machinery in manufacturing units. However, high maintenance cost associated with surge protection devices hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid industrialization and protection system for high technological equipment adopted in emerging economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the surge protection devices market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the surge protection devices market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing surge protection devices market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the surge protection devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global surge protection devices market trends, key players, market segments, application

areas, and market growth strategies.

