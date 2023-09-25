Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for swimming areas in Emerald Isle where floodwater pumping occurred

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle. The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have rescinded, and pumping has ceased.

The precautionary advisory was posted Sept. 23 and included areas near Fawn Drive and Doe Drive along the ocean and at the end of Channel Drive and at 10021 Coast Guard Road in Bogue Sound. At the time, floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets onto the beach and sound to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles. Floodwaters contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The signs advising against swimming or otherwise coming into contact with the water have been removed.

Officials with the state Recreational Water Quality Program sample 215 sites throughout the coastal region, most of them on a weekly basis, from April to October. Testing continues on a reduced schedule during the rest of the year, when the waters are colder.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.