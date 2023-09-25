Composite Manufacturing Inc. (CMI) enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to transform surgical posture

NekSpine(TM) Supporting the Surgeon

NekSpine(TM) Exoskeleton designed to address musculoskeletal pain experienced by surgeons and clinicians.

SAN CLEMENTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Composite Manufacturing Incorporation (CMI) enters into know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to transform surgical posture

Composite Manufacturing Inc – a global leader in the application of advanced composite structures in medical applications of imaging, surgery, and patient positioning, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Mayo Clinic to clinically investigate and advance the NekSpine™ Exoskeleton system.

NekSpine™ is a biomedically engineered spinal support system designed to reduce the stress on the cervical, thoracic, and lumbar spine regions experienced during routine repetitive and awkward positions necessary for access during surgical and dental procedures.

In the world of surgery, musculoskeletal pain and related injuries is a common occupational risk inherent to the care environment. Musculoskeletal pain directly correlates with the extrinsic risk factors associated with the body positions required to successfully conduct surgical procedures.

CMI is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to analyze the efficacy, quantify the performance and further enhance the design to reduce or eliminate any potential barriers of acceptance for the NekSpine™ System. “CMI’s mission is to “Transform Surgical Posture™” with a passive system that provides a workflow friendly solution improving the clinician’s daily quality of life and potentially extending the productive years of their careers” says Roger Malcolm, founder, and CEO of CMI. “The surgical world has long accepted that pain and discomfort is just a part of the equation to participate in the ministry of healing. We want to change that mindset. Through this collaboration, we expect to quantify what we have already learned in the early phases of the product introduction as well as continue the refinement to deliver an optimized solution.”

After 6 years in development and testing in the clinical environment, NekSpine™ was first displayed in January 2023 at the Society of Thoracic Surgeon annual meeting and is currently in use by surgeons throughout the US.

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education, and research.

About Composite Manufacturing Inc.

Founded in 1985, CMI pioneered the use of advanced composite structures in neurological surgery, interventional neuroradiology, orthopedic surgery, urological surgery, general surgery, and radiolucent patient positioning applications. CMI develops specialized proprietary technologies to produce carbon fiber composite parts and systems of complex geometry with high structural and cosmetic requirements. Capabilities were developed internally and evolved CMI into a vertically integrated manufacturer of complete products and systems delivered to the market.

Press contact: Alvin Mayshack – Composite Manufacturing Inc. amayshack@carbonfiber.com – www.NekSpine.com

