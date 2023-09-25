Submit Release
N.C. Mountain State Fair announces youth livestock winners (Part1)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
MONDAY, SEPT. 25, 2023

CONTACT:

Andrea Ashby, director
N.C. Mountain State Fair Press Office
919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov

Final N.C. Mountain State Fair annouces youth livestock winners

FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the N.C. Mountain State Fair, Sept. 8-10:

ARBA Youth Rabbit Show

  • Best Rabbit in Show
    • Show A – Everitt Steiner, Henderson County
    • Show B – Paisley Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.
        
  • Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show                 
  • Show A – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County
  • Show B – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County

  • Showmanship Champions
    • Non-Competitive Youth 8 and under: Aubree Coggins, Henderson County           
    • Junior Youth 8 and under: Kylee Steiner, Henderson County
    • Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Zane Capps, Henderson County
    • Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Anna Cooke, Wayne County

Youth Poultry Show

  • Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County
  • Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County
  • Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Bentley Buckner, Buncombe County
  • Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Hannah-Grace Buckner, Buncombe County
  • Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County
  • Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County

ADGA Dairy Goat Show

           

  • Showmanship Champions
    • Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 years old: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 years old: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County

  • Open Junior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Dillon Buckner, Buncombe County
    • Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
    • Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion:  Linda Giles, Union Country
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Tenn.
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion:  Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
    • LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County
    • LaManchas – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Nubians – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County

           

  • Open Senior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Erica Noble, Rowan County
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Erica Noble, Rowan County
    • Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
    • Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
    • Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
    • Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
    • Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Saanens – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Saanens – Premier Exhibitor: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky/
    • Toggenburgs – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Alpines – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
    • Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion:      Linda Giles, Union County
    • LaManchas – Champion Challenge: Linda Giles, Union County
    • LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Linda Giles, Union County
    • Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County
    • Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County
    • Nubians – Champion Challenge: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County
    • Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Jackson Noble, Rowan County
    • Best Doe in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Best Udder in Show Overall: Erica Noble, Rowan County
    • Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County
    • Best of Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County

  • Youth Junior Doe Show
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County
    • Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion:: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County
    • Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Austin Seitz, Union County
    • Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County
    • LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County

  • Youth Senior Doe Show Champions
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
    • Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County
    • Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County
    • Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
    • Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.         
    • Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion:      Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
    • Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County
    • Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County
    • Best Doe in Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
    • Youth Herd: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County

Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows

  • Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions
    • Novice Youth 8 years old and under: Abilene Armstrong, Stokes County
    • Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Elizabeth Sanner, Iredell County
    • Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Jacob Meads, Pasquotank County
    • Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Anna Hill, Stokes County

  • Junior Market Lamb Show Champions
    • Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
    • Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County
    • Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
    • Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County

  • Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions
    • Dorset Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
    • Dorset Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County
    • Dorset Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
    • Dorset – Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County
    • Hampshire Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
    • Hampshire Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: AnnaMarie Overcash, Iredell County
    • Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
    • Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County
    • Southdown Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Charleigh Settle, Iredell County
    • Southdown Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Addison Hendrix, Davie County
    • Katahdin Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
    • Katahdin Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
    • Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
    • Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
    • Dorper Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Caleb Shaw, Davie County
    • Dorper Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County
    • Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County        
    • Other Purebreds Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
    • Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Rowan County
    • Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
    • Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
    • Commercial Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
    • Commercial Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
    • Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County
    • Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
    • Commercial Hair Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County
    • Commercial Hair Reserve Champion Juniot Meat Breed Ewe: Haylee Ledford, Macon County
    • Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
    • Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Luke Bame, Rowan County
    • Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
    • Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
    • Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
    • Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County

Junior Beef Cattle Show

           

  • Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions
    • Novice Showmanship – ages 8 and under: Barrett Devine, Lincoln County
    • Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County
    • Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
    • WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Janie Kay, Polk County
    • WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County

  • Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions
    • Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County
    • Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Caleigh Albert, Anderson County, SC
    • Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
    • Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Kenleigh Deal, Macon County
    • Open Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
    • Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County

           

  • Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
    • Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC
    • Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
    • Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County
    • Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer:  Nate Bowman, Stokes County
    • Brahman Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jade Young, Anderson County, SC
    • Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Zoey Clary, Saluda County, SC
    • Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County
    • Charolais Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County
    • Charolais Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cayte Mitchell, Alexander County
    • Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC
    • Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County
    • Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County   
    • Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
    • Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
    • Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Martina Alley, Madison County
    • Red Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
    • Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County: Shorthorn Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rylea Suddreth, Catawba County
    • Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jana Walker, Catawba County
    • Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
    • Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County
    • Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer:             Montana Boatwright, Macon County
    • All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
    • All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County
    • All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
    • All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
    • Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
    • Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
    • Commercial Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Allison Wilfong, Catawba County
    • Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
    • Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
    • Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
    • Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County           
  • WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions
    • WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County
    • WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
    • WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
    • WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Makayla Hensley, Buncombe County
    • WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County

  • WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions:
  • WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
  • WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County

                       

  • WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
    • Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
    • Premier Junior Beef Exhibitor: Hannah Smith, Macon County
    • Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
    • Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County
    • Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County
    • Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
    • Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
    • Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
    • Red Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
    • Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County
    • Simmental Grand Champion Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
    • All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County
    • All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
    • Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
    • Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County

               

-30-

 

 

N.C. Mountain State Fair announces youth livestock winners (Part1)

