N.C. Mountain State Fair announces youth livestock winners (Part1)
MONDAY, SEPT. 25, 2023
Andrea Ashby, director
FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the N.C. Mountain State Fair, Sept. 8-10:
ARBA Youth Rabbit Show
- Best Rabbit in Show
- Show A – Everitt Steiner, Henderson County
- Show B – Paisley Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.
- Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show
- Show A – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County
- Show B – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County
- Showmanship Champions
- Non-Competitive Youth 8 and under: Aubree Coggins, Henderson County
- Junior Youth 8 and under: Kylee Steiner, Henderson County
- Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Zane Capps, Henderson County
- Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Anna Cooke, Wayne County
Youth Poultry Show
- Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County
- Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County
- Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Bentley Buckner, Buncombe County
- Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Hannah-Grace Buckner, Buncombe County
- Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County
- Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County
ADGA Dairy Goat Show
- Showmanship Champions
- Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 years old: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 years old: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County
- Open Junior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Dillon Buckner, Buncombe County
- Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
- Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union Country
- Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Tenn.
- Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
- Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC
- LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County
- LaManchas – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Nubians – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County
- Open Senior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Erica Noble, Rowan County
- Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Erica Noble, Rowan County
- Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
- Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
- Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County
- Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
- Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC
- Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Saanens – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Saanens – Premier Exhibitor: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky/
- Toggenburgs – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Alpines – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County
- Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County
- LaManchas – Champion Challenge: Linda Giles, Union County
- LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Linda Giles, Union County
- Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County
- Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County
- Nubians – Champion Challenge: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County
- Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Jackson Noble, Rowan County
- Best Doe in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Best Udder in Show Overall: Erica Noble, Rowan County
- Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Best of Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County
- Youth Junior Doe Show
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County
- Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion:: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County
- Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Austin Seitz, Union County
- Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County
- LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County
- Youth Senior Doe Show Champions
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.
- Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County
- Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County
- Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.
- Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.
- Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County
- Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County
- Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County
- Best Doe in Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
- Youth Herd: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County
Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows
- Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions
- Novice Youth 8 years old and under: Abilene Armstrong, Stokes County
- Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Elizabeth Sanner, Iredell County
- Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Jacob Meads, Pasquotank County
- Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Anna Hill, Stokes County
- Junior Market Lamb Show Champions
- Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County
- Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County
- Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions
- Dorset Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
- Dorset Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County
- Dorset Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County
- Dorset – Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County
- Hampshire Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Hampshire Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: AnnaMarie Overcash, Iredell County
- Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County
- Southdown Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Charleigh Settle, Iredell County
- Southdown Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Addison Hendrix, Davie County
- Katahdin Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
- Katahdin Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
- Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County
- Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
- Dorper Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Caleb Shaw, Davie County
- Dorper Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County
- Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County
- Other Purebreds Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
- Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Rowan County
- Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County
- Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County
- Commercial Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
- Commercial Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
- Commercial Hair Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County
- Commercial Hair Reserve Champion Juniot Meat Breed Ewe: Haylee Ledford, Macon County
- Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County
- Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Luke Bame, Rowan County
- Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County
- Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
- Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Lydia Wilson, Rowan County
- Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County
Junior Beef Cattle Show
- Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions
- Novice Showmanship – ages 8 and under: Barrett Devine, Lincoln County
- Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County
- Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
- WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Janie Kay, Polk County
- WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County
- Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions
- Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County
- Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Caleigh Albert, Anderson County, SC
- Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Kenleigh Deal, Macon County
- Open Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
- Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC
- Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
- Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County
- Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County
- Brahman Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jade Young, Anderson County, SC
- Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Zoey Clary, Saluda County, SC
- Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County
- Charolais Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County
- Charolais Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cayte Mitchell, Alexander County
- Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC
- Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County
- Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County
- Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County
- Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
- Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Martina Alley, Madison County
- Red Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County: Shorthorn Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rylea Suddreth, Catawba County
- Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jana Walker, Catawba County
- Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County
- Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Montana Boatwright, Macon County
- All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County
- All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Allison Wilfong, Catawba County
- Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County
- Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions
- WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County
- WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Makayla Hensley, Buncombe County
- WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County
- WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions:
- WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County
- WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions
- Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- Premier Junior Beef Exhibitor: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
- Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County
- Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County
- Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County
- Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County
- Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County
- Red Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
- Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County
- Simmental Grand Champion Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County
- All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County
- All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County
- Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County
