N.C. Mountain State Fair announces youth livestock winners (Part1)

919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov Final N.C. Mountain State Fair annouces youth livestock winners FLETCHER –Following is a list of winners in the livestock shows held during the first weekend of the N.C. Mountain State Fair, Sept. 8-10: ARBA Youth Rabbit Show Best Rabbit in Show

Show A – Everitt Steiner, Henderson County



Show B – Paisley Shumate, Hawkins County, Tenn.



Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit in Show

Show A – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County

Show B – McKinley Breeding, Wilkes County Showmanship Champions

Non-Competitive Youth 8 and under: Aubree Coggins, Henderson County



Junior Youth 8 and under: Kylee Steiner, Henderson County



Intermediate Youth 9 – 13 years old: Zane Capps, Henderson County



Senior Youth 14 – 18 years old: Anna Cooke, Wayne County Youth Poultry Show Overall Champion - Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County

Overall Reserve Champion – Poultry Standard, Commercial Egg Layer, and Guinea Show: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County

Youth Standard Poultry Champion: Bentley Buckner, Buncombe County

Youth Standard Poultry Reserve Champion: Hannah-Grace Buckner, Buncombe County

Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Champion: Carlton Schetter, McDowell County

Youth Commercial Class Egg Layers Reserve Champion: Gabriella Baldwin, Buncombe County ADGA Dairy Goat Show Showmanship Champions

Junior Fitting and Showing, 9-12 years old: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Senior Fitting and Showing, 13-18 years old: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County Open Junior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County



Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Dillon Buckner, Buncombe County



Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County



Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union Country



Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Tenn.



Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Noah Johnson, Rowan County



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC



Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jessica Bell, Anderson County, SC



LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County



LaManchas – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Nubians – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County Open Senior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Erica Noble, Rowan County



Nigerian Dwarf – Champion Challenge: Erica Noble, Rowan County



Nigerian Dwarf – Premier Exhibitor: Erica Noble, Rowan County



Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County



Oberhasli – Champion Challenge: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County



Oberhasli – Premier Exhibitor: Roslyn Noar, Johnston County



Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC



Recorded Grades – Premier Exhibitor: Sandra Coffman, Oconee County, SC



Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Christine Owen, Madison County



Saanens – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Saanens – Premier Exhibitor: Christine Owen, Madison County



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky/



Toggenburgs – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Toggenburgs – Premier Exhibitor: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Alpines – Champion Challenge: Cullen Owen, Madison County



Alpines – Premier Exhibitor: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Linda Giles, Union County



LaManchas – Champion Challenge: Linda Giles, Union County



LaManchas – Premier Exhibitor: Linda Giles, Union County



Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County



Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Jackson Noble, Rowan County



Nubians – Champion Challenge: Madison Noble Johnson, Rowan County



Nubians – Premier Exhibitor: Jackson Noble, Rowan County



Best Doe in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County



Best Udder in Show Overall: Erica Noble, Rowan County



Best Dairy Herd in Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County



Best of Show Overall: Christine Owen, Madison County Youth Junior Doe Show

Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Nigerian Dwarf – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County



Oberhasli – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion:: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County



Recorded Grades – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Saanens – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Saanens – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Austin Seitz, Union County



Toggenburgs – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Alpines – Junior Doe Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Alpines – Junior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Andi Setser, Macon County



LaManchas – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Nubians – Junior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County Youth Senior Doe Show Champions

Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Abigail Whitney, Oglethorpe County, Ga.



Nigerian Dwarf – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Morgan Lynn Buckner, Buncombe County



Oberhasli – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Griffin Trafford, Johnston County



Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Recorded Grades – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Saanens – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Saanens – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Anna Grace Stoltman, Lincoln County, Ky.



Toggenburgs – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Rachel Glass, Lee County, Va.



Alpines – Senior Doe Grand Champions and Reserve Grand Champion: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



LaManchas – Senior Doe Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Genevieve Cranford, Randolph County



Nubians – Senior Doe Grand Champion: Madison Seitz, Union County



Nubians – Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion: Kaitlyn Seitz, Union County



Best Doe in Show Overall: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County



Youth Herd: Devin Stillwell, Harnett County Junior Meat Breed Sheep Shows Junior Meat Breed Sheep Showmanship Champions

Novice Youth 8 years old and under: Abilene Armstrong, Stokes County



Junior Youth 9 – 13 years old: Elizabeth Sanner, Iredell County



Senior Youth 14 - 18 years old: Jacob Meads, Pasquotank County



Senior Plus Youth 19 - 21 years old: Anna Hill, Stokes County Junior Market Lamb Show Champions

Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County



Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County



Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County



Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Harrison Ford, Caldwell County Junior Meat Breed Ewe Show Champions

Dorset Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County



Dorset Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County



Dorset Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Meredith Poole, Franklin County



Dorset – Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Sarah Waller, Rowan County



Hampshire Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County



Hampshire Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: AnnaMarie Overcash, Iredell County



Hampshire Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lydia Wilson, Rowan County



Hampshire Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County



Southdown Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Charleigh Settle, Iredell County



Southdown Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Addison Hendrix, Davie County



Katahdin Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County



Katahdin Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County



Katahdin Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Clinton Mills, Anson County



Katahdin Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County



Dorper Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Caleb Shaw, Davie County



Dorper Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County



Dorper Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Rayne Atkinson, Davie County



Other Purebreds Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County



Other Purebreds Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Lauren Hayes, Rowan County



Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Emry Starnes, Rowan County



Other Purebreds Got to Be NC Reserve Champion: Abigail Stephens, Gaston County



Commercial Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County



Commercial Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County



Commercial Got to Be NC Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County



Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County



Commercial Hair Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe: Cayleigh Shaw, Davie County



Commercial Hair Reserve Champion Juniot Meat Breed Ewe: Haylee Ledford, Macon County



Commercial Hair Got to Be Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Mason Mills, Anson County



Commercial Hair Got to Be Reserve Champion Meat Breed Ewe: Luke Bame, Rowan County



Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Brantley Meadows, Buncombe County



Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County



Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe (Overall): Lydia Wilson, Rowan County



Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Meat Breed Ewe Overall: Cynthia Connolly, Rowan County Junior Beef Cattle Show Junior Beef Cattle Showmanship Champions

Novice Showmanship – ages 8 and under: Barrett Devine, Lincoln County



Junior Showmanship – ages 9 – 13: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County



Senior Showmanship – ages 14 – 18: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Senior Plus Showmanship – ages 19 – 21: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County



WNC Dairy Steer Project – ages 8-13: Janie Kay, Polk County



WNC Dairy Steer Project – 14-18: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County Open Junior Beef Steer Show Champions

Open Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County



Open Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Caleigh Albert, Anderson County, SC



Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County



Open Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion: Kenleigh Deal, Macon County



Open Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County



Open Market Steer Got to Be NC Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County Open Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions

Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC



Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County



Angus Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Kaylee Revis, Buncombe County



Angus Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County



Brahman Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jade Young, Anderson County, SC



Charolais Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Zoey Clary, Saluda County, SC



Charolais Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County



Charolais Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Vanhoy, Catawba County



Charolais Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Cayte Mitchell, Alexander County



Gelbvieh Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Maci Newton, Oconee County, SC



Gelbvieh Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County



Gelbvieh Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County



Hereford Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jordan Mitchem, Lincoln County



Hereford Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Got to Be NC Grand Champion: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Hereford Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County



Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Martina Alley, Madison County



Red Angus Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County



Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County: Shorthorn Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Rylea Suddreth, Catawba County



Shorthorn Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Jana Walker, Catawba County



Simmental Grand Champion Junior Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County



Simmental Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Nate Bowman, Stokes County



Simmental Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Montana Boatwright, Macon County



All Other Breeds Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County



All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County



All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County



All Other Breeds Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County



Commercial Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County



Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer Champion: Emma Vanhoy, Catawba County



Commercial Got to Be NC Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Allison Wilfong, Catawba County



Commercial Got to Be NC Reserve Grand Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County



Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County



Reserve Supreme Champion Junior Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Shane Kendall, Duplin County



Reserve Supreme Got to Be NC Champion Junior Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County

WNC District Junior Beef Feeder Steer Show Champions

WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Grand Champion: Cheyanne Gillespie, Buncombe County



WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County



WNC District Junior Feeder Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County



WNC District Dairy Steer Project Grand Champion: Makayla Hensley, Buncombe County



WNC District Dairy Steer Project Reserve Grand Champion: Addison Sprinkle, Buncombe County WNC District Junior Beef Market Steer Show Champions:

WNC District Market Steer Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County

WNC District Junior Market Steer Got to Be NC Champion: Karissa Collins, Macon County WNC District Junior Beef Heifer Show Champions

Supreme Champion Junior Beef Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County



Premier Junior Beef Exhibitor: Hannah Smith, Macon County



Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County



Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County



Gelbvieh Grand Champion Heifer: Bailee Worley, Buncombe County



Hereford Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Hereford Reserve Grand Champion: Ellen Simmons, Caldwell County



Percentage Simmental Grand Champion Heifer: Shelby Candler, Buncombe County



Percentage Simmental Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Peyton Taylor, Caldwell County



Red Angus Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County



Red Angus Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Ellie Shuping, Burke County



Simmental Grand Champion Heifer and Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Evie Jones, Cleveland County



All Other Breeds Grand Champion Heifer: Macie Ledford, Macon County



All Other Breeds Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County



Commercial Grand Champion Heifer: Hannah Smith, Macon County



Commercial Reserve Grand Champion Heifer: Rex Howard, Cleveland County -30-