Global Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 7.09 Billion by 2031, Progressing at a 5.1% CAGR: TMR Report  

Rise in burden of mental illnesses and increase in agitation in patients are projected to boost the growth of the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States , Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The acute agitation and aggression treatment market was estimated to have acquired US$ 4.10 billion in 2020. It is anticipated to register a 5.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 7.09 billion.



The key element driving the market for acute agitation and aggression treatment is the growing incidence of agitation and aggression in healthcare settings, including emergency departments and psychiatric units, which is a primary driver of the market as it necessitates effective treatment options.

The demand for acute agitation and aggression treatment is also being driven by mental health crisis. The increasing awareness of mental health issues have led to a higher incidence of agitation and aggression, creating a need for effective treatments.

Enhanced training and education for healthcare professionals have led to better recognition and diagnosis of acute agitation and aggression, driving the demand for appropriate treatments. Advances in pharmacological and non-pharmacological interventions have led to the development of safer and more effective treatments for acute agitation and aggression.

Stay a step ahead of the competition with our industry expertise – grab your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=72345

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 4.10 Bn Estimated Revenue US$ 7.09 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.1% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 212 Pages Market Segmentation By Treatment Approach, Indication, Route of Administration, End-user, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Eli Lilly and Company, Pfizer, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd., Johnson & Johnson

Key Findings of the Market Report

The market for acute agitation and aggression treatment is expanding beyond traditional healthcare settings to include home care, long-term care facilities, and community-based interventions.

The market for acute agitation and aggression treatment is not limited to specific regions and is expected to grow globally as awareness increases.

Opportunities exist for integrated care models that involve collaboration between mental health professionals, emergency departments, law enforcement agencies, and social services to provide holistic care.

Developing treatment options with improved adherence rates to ensure that patients receive the full benefit of therapy, is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Trends for Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment

There is a growing trend towards non-pharmacological interventions such as de-escalation techniques, cognitive-behavioral therapies, and environmental modifications to manage agitation and aggression without resorting to medications.

The integration of telehealth services and digital mental health platforms allows for remote assessment and management of acute agitation and aggression, providing timely interventions.

Tailoring treatments based on individual patient characteristics and responses is an emerging trend, optimizing treatment outcomes and minimizing adverse effects.

The use of combination therapies, including both pharmacological and non-pharmacological approaches, is gaining traction for a comprehensive and multidimensional approach to treatment.

Have questions or need customization? Our industry experts are here to assist you: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=72345

Market for Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the acute agitation and aggression treatment market in different regions. These are:

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is experiencing a rise in the incidence of mental health conditions, including substance use disorders, bipolar disorder, and dementia, contributing to the need for specialized treatments.

Many countries in Asia Pacific are investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure, including psychiatric facilities and specialized treatment centers, creating a conducive environment for the adoption of treatment options.

The region benefits from innovative pharmaceutical companies and research organizations working on medications and therapies for managing acute agitation and aggression effectively and safely.



North America

There is an increased likelihood of conditions such as dementia, as the population in North America ages, which can lead to agitation and aggression. This demographic trend creates a growing demand for treatment.

Growing awareness of mental health issues and advocacy efforts in North America have reduced the stigma associated with mental illness, encouraging individuals to seek treatment and support.

Many individuals in North America have co-occurring psychiatric and medical conditions, which can exacerbate episodes of agitation and aggression, necessitating comprehensive treatment approaches.



Global Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market: Key Players

Several firms hold the majority of the market share in the acute agitation and aggression treatment industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines. The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market:

Eli Lilly and Company

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Holdings

GlaxoSmithKline

H. Lundbeck A/S

Johnson & Johnson

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

Apotex, Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma



Key developments in the global acute agitation and aggression treatment market are:

In 2023, BioXcel Therapeutics announced the launch of IGALMI (dexmedetomidine) sublingual film for the treatment of acute agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar I or II disorder in adults. IGALMI is the first and only FDA-approved sublingual film for the treatment of acute agitation.

In 2023, Impel Pharmaceuticals announced the initiation of a Phase 2a proof-of-concept study of INP105, nasal olanzapine, a widely used atypical, second-generation antipsychotic, for the treatment of acute agitation in persons with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) using Impel's proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) technology.

In 2022, Lundbeck and Otsuka announced the initiation of a Phase 3 trial of brexpiprazole for the treatment of aggression in patients with schizophrenia.



Partial Table of Content (ToC):

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017–2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Pipeline Analysis

5.2. Patient journey Analysis

5.3. Key Industry Events (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (Value Chain and Short / Mid / Long Term Impact)

5.5. Pros and Cons of current Treatment for Acute Agitation and Aggression

5.6. Technological Advancements

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=72345



Global Acute Agitation and Aggression Treatment Market Segmentation

Treatment Approach Behavioral Approaches Environmental Interventions Pharmacologic Approaches (Drugs) Lorazepam Chlorpromazine Quetiapine Droperidol Olanzapine Ziprasidone Others

Indication Schizophrenia Dementia Bipolar Disorder Depression Drug-induced Agitation and Aggression Alcohol Withdrawal Others

Route of Administration Oral Intramuscular Others

End User Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Psychiatric Care Facilities Others

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com