Global Nutrition Bars Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 1.8 Billion by 2030: Transparency Market Research, Inc.
The rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, and increase in awareness pertaining to the benefits of nutrition bars are expected to drive the market demand
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutrition bars market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2030. As of 2023, the market for nutrition bars is expected to close at US$1.35 billion.
The nutrition bars market is anticipated to witness expansion owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat, functional food products, and gluten-free convenience food products.
The global nutrition bars market is also driven by the rising demand for confectionery products. The inclusion of functional ingredients such as probiotics, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in nutrition bars has attracted health-conscious consumers seeking specific health benefits.
The rising consumption of nutrition bars among athletes and sportsmen & women coupled with the growing number of paid partnerships with social media influencers is anticipated to boost the overall sales of nutrition bars worldwide.
The easy availability of nutrition bars through e-commerce platforms has expanded their reach to consumers who prefer online shopping, increasing market accessibility.
Increasing awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition has driven consumers to seek convenient and nutritious snack options like nutrition bars.
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Estimated Revenue
|US$ 1.8 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|4%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|No. of Pages
|328 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Format, Function, Packaging, Nature, Sales Channel, Region
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Companies Covered
|Glanbia Plc., Nutrition & Santé SAS, Atlantic Grupa D.D., B.V. Vurense Snack Industries, Artenay Bars, SAS
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- As of 2022, the nutrition bar market was valued at US$1.3 billion
- By product, the protein-rich bars segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period
- Based on nature, the conventional segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period
- Based on sales channels, the modern retail segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.
Nutrition Bars Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers
- Increasing concerns about lifestyle-related health issues, including obesity and diabetes, have prompted consumers to choose healthier snacking alternatives like nutrition bars, driving the market demand
- Increasing technological advances and continuous innovation by manufacturers have led to a wide variety of nutrition bars, including those with unique flavours, textures, and ingredients, appealing to a broader consumer base.
Nutrition Bars Market – Regional Analysis
- North America is a significant market for nutrition bars, driven by the high adoption of on-the-go snacks, busy lifestyles, and a strong emphasis on health and fitness. Consumers in these countries are increasingly seeking nutritious and convenient options.
- The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth in the nutrition bars market due to increasing health awareness and changing dietary patterns. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a shift toward western eating habits are boosting the demand for nutrition bars. As consumers in the region are becoming more health-conscious and seeking convenient, on-the-go snacks that provide nutrition, driving the market demand.
Competitive Landscape
Key players operating their business in the global nutrition bars market are introducing various innovative ingredients-based products, the sourcing of ingredients, along health-beneficial properties. The manufacturers are also focusing on the acquisition of small-scale regional players for their business expansion. The prominent players operating in the global nutrition bars market, as profiled in the analysis, include
- Glanbia Plc.
- Nutrition & Santé SAS
- Atlantic Grupa D.D.
- B.V. Vurense Snack Industrie
- Artenay Bars
- SAS
- Prinsen Food Group B.V.
- SternLife GmbH & Co. KG
- anona GmbH
- Halo Foods Ltd.
- Leader Foods OY
- Frankonia Schokoladenwerke GmbH
- Bedouin S.A.S
- Viba Sweets GmbH, among others
Key Developments in the Nutrition Bar Market
- Kellogg acquired RXBAR, a popular nutrition bar brand known for its simple and clean ingredients. This acquisition has allowed RXBAR to expand its product offerings and reach a broader consumer base.
- Quest Nutrition, a brand known for its high-protein bars, has continually introduced new flavors and variations of its bars to cater to a wide range of tastes and dietary preferences.
-
RXBAR Following its acquisition by Kellogg, RXBAR expanded its product line to include new flavors and variations. They also focused on clean labeling and transparent ingredient lists to appeal to health-conscious consumers.
Nutrition Bars Market –Key Segments
Product Type
- Energy Bars
- Protein-rich Bars
- Meal Replacement Bars
- Low Carbohydrate Bars
Format
- Extruded
- Co-extruded
- Double Layer
- Multilayer
Function
- Weight Management
- Sports & Fitness
- Functional Food
- Diabetes
- Others
- Others
Packaging
- Wrappers
- Clear Wrappers
- Matte Wrappers
- Metallic Films
- Paper Wrappers
- Boxes
- Others
Nature
- Organic
- Conventional
Sales Channel
- Institutional Sales
- Modern Retail
- Specialty Stores
- Departmental Stores
- Online Retail
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- APAC
- MEA
