Global Nutrition Bars Market is Anticipated to Hold a Value worth US$ 1.8 Billion by 2030: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The rise in the number of health-conscious consumers, and increase in awareness pertaining to the benefits of nutrition bars are expected to drive the market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global nutrition bars market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion is anticipated for the market in 2030. As of 2023, the market for nutrition bars is expected to close at US$1.35 billion.



The nutrition bars market is anticipated to witness expansion owing to the increasing demand for ready-to-eat, functional food products, and gluten-free convenience food products.

The global nutrition bars market is also driven by the rising demand for confectionery products. The inclusion of functional ingredients such as probiotics, fibre, vitamins, and minerals in nutrition bars has attracted health-conscious consumers seeking specific health benefits.

The rising consumption of nutrition bars among athletes and sportsmen & women coupled with the growing number of paid partnerships with social media influencers is anticipated to boost the overall sales of nutrition bars worldwide.

The easy availability of nutrition bars through e-commerce platforms has expanded their reach to consumers who prefer online shopping, increasing market accessibility.

Increasing awareness of the importance of a healthy lifestyle and balanced nutrition has driven consumers to seek convenient and nutritious snack options like nutrition bars.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Estimated Revenue US$ 1.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 328 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Format, Function, Packaging, Nature, Sales Channel, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Glanbia Plc., Nutrition & Santé SAS, Atlantic Grupa D.D., B.V. Vurense Snack Industries, Artenay Bars, SAS

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the nutrition bar market was valued at US$1.3 billion

By product, the protein-rich bars segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on nature, the conventional segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on sales channels, the modern retail segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period.

Nutrition Bars Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Increasing concerns about lifestyle-related health issues, including obesity and diabetes, have prompted consumers to choose healthier snacking alternatives like nutrition bars, driving the market demand

Increasing technological advances and continuous innovation by manufacturers have led to a wide variety of nutrition bars, including those with unique flavours, textures, and ingredients, appealing to a broader consumer base.

Nutrition Bars Market – Regional Analysis

North America is a significant market for nutrition bars, driven by the high adoption of on-the-go snacks, busy lifestyles, and a strong emphasis on health and fitness. Consumers in these countries are increasingly seeking nutritious and convenient options.

The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing substantial growth in the nutrition bars market due to increasing health awareness and changing dietary patterns. Urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and a shift toward western eating habits are boosting the demand for nutrition bars. As consumers in the region are becoming more health-conscious and seeking convenient, on-the-go snacks that provide nutrition, driving the market demand.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating their business in the global nutrition bars market are introducing various innovative ingredients-based products, the sourcing of ingredients, along health-beneficial properties. The manufacturers are also focusing on the acquisition of small-scale regional players for their business expansion. The prominent players operating in the global nutrition bars market, as profiled in the analysis, include

Glanbia Plc.

Nutrition & Santé SAS

Atlantic Grupa D.D.

B.V. Vurense Snack Industrie

Artenay Bars

SAS

Prinsen Food Group B.V.

SternLife GmbH & Co. KG

anona GmbH

Halo Foods Ltd.

Leader Foods OY

Frankonia Schokoladenwerke GmbH

Bedouin S.A.S

Viba Sweets GmbH, among others

Key Developments in the Nutrition Bar Market

Kellogg acquired RXBAR, a popular nutrition bar brand known for its simple and clean ingredients. This acquisition has allowed RXBAR to expand its product offerings and reach a broader consumer base.

Nutrition Bars Market –Key Segments

Product Type

Energy Bars

Protein-rich Bars

Meal Replacement Bars

Low Carbohydrate Bars

Format

Extruded

Co-extruded

Double Layer

Multilayer

Function

Weight Management

Sports & Fitness

Functional Food

Diabetes

Others

Others

Packaging

Wrappers Clear Wrappers Matte Wrappers Metallic Films Paper Wrappers

Boxes

Others



Nature

Organic

Conventional

Sales Channel

Institutional Sales

Modern Retail

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retail

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

APAC

MEA

