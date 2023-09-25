Global Bromelain Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 1.15 Billion by 2031, Registering a 4.5% CAGR: TMR Report   

Continued research and development efforts to discover new applications and health benefits of bromelain could unlock novel market opportunities

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The bromelain market was estimated to have acquired US$ 0.7 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 4.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 1.15 billion.



The key element driving the market for bromelain is the growing demand for natural enzymes. Consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients in food, beverages, and dietary supplements has increased the demand for bromelain as a natural enzyme for various applications.

The demand for bromelain is also being driven by health and wellness trends. The growing awareness of health and wellness, coupled with the perception of bromelain as a digestive aid, anti-inflammatory agent, and potential immune booster, is driving its use in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.

Bromelain is used as a meat tenderizer, a clarifying agent in beer production, and a natural flavor enhancer in the food industry. Its multifunctional properties contribute to its adoption in food processing. Bromelain has anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties and is used in pharmaceutical formulations, particularly for pain management, inflammation control, and wound healing.

Stay a step ahead of the competition with our industry expertise – grab your sample copy today: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=65423

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 720 Mn Estimated Revenue US$ 1.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 4.5% Forecast Period 2020-2030 No. of Pages 152 Pages Market Segmentation By Source, Application, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Enzybel International S.A, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd., Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co., Ltd., Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd., Challenge Bioproducts Co., Ltd., Enzyme Development Corporation, Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. ltd., Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd., Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, and Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd

Key Findings of Market Report

The expanding nutraceutical market, driven by increasing health-consciousness and aging populations, offers significant growth opportunities for bromelain as a dietary supplement ingredient.

Bromelain is gaining traction in emerging markets due to its potential therapeutic benefits. Increased healthcare spending in these regions creates opportunities for pharmaceutical applications.

The growing clean beauty movement and consumer demand for natural skincare ingredients present opportunities for bromelain in the cosmetics and personal care sector.

Bromelain's role as a natural meat tenderizer offers opportunities in the meat processing industry, as consumers seek natural and clean-label meat products.

Market Trends for Bromelain

The trend toward plant-based and vegan diets is driving the demand for plant-derived enzymes like bromelain as alternatives to animal-derived enzymes like pepsin and trypsin.

The clean label movement in the food and beverage industry is leading to the replacement of synthetic additives with natural enzymes like bromelain for food processing.

Advances in nanoencapsulation techniques are improving the stability and bioavailability of bromelain, expanding its applications in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Enzyme manufacturers are providing customized bromelain solutions to meet the specific needs of different industries and applications, increasing its versatility.

Have questions or need customization? Our industry experts are here to assist you: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=65423

Market for Bromelain: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the bromelain market in different regions. These are:

North America

North America has a strong focus on health and wellness, with consumers seeking natural and alternative remedies. Bromelain's potential health benefits, including digestive support and anti-inflammatory properties, align with these trends, driving its use in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals.

Bromelain finds applications in multiple industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and personal care. Its versatility makes it attractive to manufacturers in North America looking to incorporate natural ingredients into their products.

Asia Pacific

Bromelain is used in traditional medicine practices in some countries in Asia Pacific. Its historical use and perceived health benefits contribute to its continued demand in traditional healing systems.

Bromelain is used as a meat tenderizer, clarifying agent in brewing, and flavor enhancer in the food industry. The region's diverse culinary traditions create opportunities for its use in various cuisines.

The pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries in Asia Pacific are growing rapidly, and bromelain's role as a digestive aid and anti-inflammatory agent makes it a valuable ingredient in these sectors.



Global Bromelain Market: Key Players

A number of dominant worldwide firms hold the majority of the market share in the bromelain industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines. The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global bromelain market:

Enzybel International S.A

Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd.

Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Challenge Bioproducts Co., Ltd.

Enzyme Development Corporation

Xena Bio Herbals Pvt. ltd.

Enzyme Technology (PTY) Ltd.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited

Bio-gen Extracts Pvt. Ltd.

Key developments in the global bromelain market are:

In 2023, Enzybel International announced the launch of a new bromelain product called Bromelain Plus, which is a combination of bromelain and other enzymes that are designed to improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

In 2023, Bromelain Enzyme announced the development of a new bromelain-based wound healing product that is designed to promote tissue regeneration and reduce scarring.

In the same year, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd. announced the expansion of its bromelain production capacity to meet the growing demand for bromelain in the food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

In 2022, Great Food Group of Companies announced the launch of a new bromelain-based food additive that is designed to improve the tenderness and texture of meat.

In 2021, Hong Mao Biochemicals Co., Ltd. announced the development of a new bromelain-based fertilizer that is designed to improve plant growth and yield.



Partial Table of Content (ToC):

1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary: Global Bromelain Market

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Bromelain Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018–2030

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5. Key Insights

5.1. Overview of Grade Requirements by Application

5.2. Cost-effectiveness of Various Commercial Extraction Method

5.3. Process Technologies Overview (method, yield, etc.)

5.4. Process Technologies Analysis, by Key Players

5.5. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=65423

Global Bromelain Market Segmentation

Source Stem Fruit

Application Food & Beverages Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics Other Industries

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com