Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,047 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 467,901 in the last 365 days.

Livestream event leads global audiences to Central Asia's largest wind farm built by Energy China

Beijing, China, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A webcast revealing the secrets of the largest wind power project in Central Asia was held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan on Sept. 25.

The event was hosted by Global Times Online and gave global audiences an exclusive look inside the Uzbekistan Bukhara Wind Power Project - Central Asia's largest wind farm with a total installed capacity of 1GW, built by Energy China.


As Energy China's first mega new energy project in Central Asia, the Uzbekistan Bukhara Wind Power Project is the largest wind farm under construction in the region. 

It consists of 158 wind turbines each with a capacity of 6.5MW, along with associated substations and transmission lines. Once operational, the project is expected to generate around 3.5 billion kWh of clean electricity on an annual basis for Uzbekistan, equivalent to reducing 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions. This will directly benefit millions of Uzbekistan residents, and provide nearly 500 local jobs.

The project holds great significance for improving Uzbekistan's power supply and promoting the country's industrial upgrading. It also showcases China's leading technologies and solutions in the sphere of green and renewable energy.

The webcast took audiences worldwide right to the wind farm, with close-up footage of the transport and installation of the longest wind turbine blades in Central Asia. Audiences took in majestic sights of the towering turbines and massive 33-story-high blades, and saw the interior of the giant wind turbine towers supporting these colossal structures. 

It also shared with audiences the touching stories of the profound friendships forged between Chinese and Uzbekistani staff. 

Over the years, Chinese enterprises have been actively engaging in renewable energy projects worldwide, fully demonstrating their willingness to take on international responsibility, make concrete efforts to combat climate change, and promote global green and low-carbon development.


Chu Xinyan
China Energy Engineering Group Co., Ltd.(ENERGY CHINA)
xychu2489-at-ceec.net.cn
https://www.ceec.net.cn/

Primary Logo

You just read:

Livestream event leads global audiences to Central Asia's largest wind farm built by Energy China

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more