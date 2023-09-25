Huntress’ Kellie Luth Recognized as One of CRN’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2023

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress , the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them, is thrilled to announce that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Kellie Luth, Manager of Channel Account Management, as one of the IT channel’s 100 People You Don’t Know But Should for 2023. Every year, this list honors the people working tirelessly behind the scenes to craft and maintain the channel, sales and marketing programs and processes their company’s partners need to succeed.



The CRN editorial team compiles the list each year to bring well-deserved attention to the best and brightest channel contributors who work outside the spotlight. The selections are based on feedback from industry executives and leading solution providers.

Luth joined Huntress and the Channel Account Management team in October 2021 with a depth of technical knowledge and a laser focus on her team members and goal attainment. She brought over six years of experience within the managed services community.

“Kellie is an integral part of our team and deserves every bit of recognition as a leader in our channel program,” said Jordan Redd, VP of Partner and Customer Success at Huntress. “Through her commitment to Huntress and our channel partners, we come closer to our mission of protecting the small and mid-sized businesses that make up 99% of America’s businesses.”

“We are excited to recognize the truly talented group of individuals making smart and strategic decisions every day, behind the scenes,” says Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Thank you to the 100 People You Don’t Know But Should, for your indispensable contributions across the channel community.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized among so many other channel leaders that are making an impact with their partners,” Luth said. “Thank you to The Channel Company for including me, and thank you to all of our partners that make our work worthwhile.”

The 100 People You Don’t Know But Should list will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine and can be found online at www.crn.com/100people .

About Huntress

Huntress is the leading cybersecurity partner for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the managed service providers that support them. Combining the power of the Huntress Managed Security Platform with a fully staffed 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC), Huntress provides the technology, services, education, and expertise needed to help SMBs overcome their cybersecurity challenges and protect critical business assets. By delivering a suite of purpose-built solutions that meet budget, security, and peace-of-mind requirements, Huntress is how SMBs defend against cyberattacks.

Founded in 2015 by a group of former National Security Administration (NSA) operators, Huntress has more than doubled over the past couple of years to protect more than 2 million endpoints, supporting 4,300 partners and more than 115,000 organizations. The company recently closed a $60M series C led by Sapphire Ventures. For more information about Huntress, visit huntress.com or follow us on social media at @HuntressLabs on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huntress-labs/ .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.

thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

