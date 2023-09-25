VenHub and DoBot Robotics Break New Ground: The Future Intersection of Autonomous Retail and Advanced Robotics, Defined

PASADENA, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- As the retail world stands on the verge of an unprecedented evolution, VenHub and DoBot Robotics join hands in an alliance poised to redefine the collective retail experience. Deeply rooted in continued innovation and customer obsession, the merger between VenHub's autonomous retail and DoBot Robotics' cutting-edge technology heralds the highly anticipated retail renaissance.



Alla Huang, GM of DoBot USA, said, "In VenHub, we found not just a business partner but a fellow pioneer. Our shared ambition is to usher in a retail experience that's so seamless and efficient, it feels almost magical."

Envision a world where the retail shopping experience meets the precision and agility of advanced robotics. Shahan Ohanessian, the visionary CEO of VenHub, remarked, "Our collaboration with DoBot isn't just about technology integration; it's about crafting a future where every retail interaction is intuitive, delightful and relentlessly efficient."

The heart of this alliance beats with a singular purpose – to be the world's most customer-centric retail solution. With DoBot's robotic finesse enhancing VenHub's Smart Stores, the boundaries of what's possible in retail will expand beyond the sector’s wildest dreams.

Standing on this exciting frontier, VenHub and DoBot Robotics invite the world to witness an alliance that promises innovation and a relentless pursuit of perfection. Together, the companies aren't just charting a new course – they're launching the next golden era of retail.

About VenHub

VenHub is a cutting-edge retail solution that reimagines the shopping experience through smart automation. Blending the convenience of digital technology with the human-centric touch of traditional stores, VenHub offers 24/7 autonomous operations. Its innovative design ensures a seamless, efficient and personalized customer journey while also providing business owners with valuable data-driven insights. As the future of retail, VenHub is setting a new benchmark for modern-day commerce.

