Low-calorie Food Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth Over 2030
The growing awareness about health among the masses is accelerating the consumer demand for low-calorie food productsWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This new report on the Low Calorie Food Market Size, Share, Growth Report, Analysis, Forecast by 2030 is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. The Low Calorie Food Market report, titled Low Calorie Food Market, is expansive research reliant on Low Calorie Food Market, which inspects the raised structure of the present Low Calorie Food Market all around the globe.
Low-calorie food is gaining popularity among major people from all across the world. Key reason attributed to this popularity is the high amount of plant-based nutrition such as vitamin A, B, and C, protein, dietary fiber, and minerals in these food products.
Health professionals around the world suggest that an individual should consume low-calorie food with minimum two cups of vegetables. This factor is working as a big positive for the expansion of the global low-calorie food market.
Key Findings of Low-calorie Food Market Report
• The global low-calorie food market is all set to gather attractive amount in the form of revenues during the forecast period 2020 to 2030.
• The market was valued at more than US$ 10 Bn in 2019.
• On regional front, Europe and North America presently dominate the global low-calorie food market.
• Asia Pacific low-calorie food market is projected to witness rapid growth in the upcoming period.
Low-calorie food demand could grow due to changing consumer preferences for healthy, tasty, and organic foods across the globe. Growing consumption and production of organic products are estimated to boost the low-calorie food market demand. There is a strong possibility that the global low-calorie food market will grow rapidly in the coming years due to the psychological and health benefits that low-calorie food items offer, which include reduced obesity-related risks, diabetes management, and weight loss.
Some factors hampering the market growth, such as health issues associated with low intake of calories, high cost of low-calorie food, lack of knowledge about the low-calorie diet and lack of awareness about the management of obesity and diabetes by using low-calorie food. Moreover, there is a strong likelihood that a combination of rising consumer disposable income and tremendous growth in retail will positively impact this market.
This Report Addresses
• Market size from 2020-2030
• Expected market growth until 2030
• Forecast of how market drivers, restrains, and future opportunities will affect the market dynamics
• Segments and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why
• Comprehensive of the competitive landscape
• In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market players
Low-calorie Food Market: Competitive Assessment
Major companies working in the global low-calorie food market are growing efforts to fulfill the changing preferences of end users. As a result, they are concentrating on manufacturing innovative products.Several players in the global low-calorie food market are focused on launching gluten-free and plant-based products. Thus, increased number of product launches is suggestive of the rapid expansion of the global low-calorie food market in the years ahead.
Some of the key players in the global low-calorie food market are Abbott Laboratories, PepsiCo, Inc., Nestle SA, The Coca-Cola Company, Group Danone, among others. Etc
The Low-calorie Food Market can be segmented as follows:
Product
• Aspartame
• Sucralose
• Stevia
• Saccharin
• Cyclamate
Application
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Table Top
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
