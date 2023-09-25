Submit Release
Second Wake County Golf Cart Business Owner Pleads Guilty to State Tax Charges

Raleigh, N.C.

Wake County businessman Sherief Adel Mansour, 48, of Moncure, pleaded guilty to two counts of Embezzlement of State Property in Wake County Superior Court on September 20, 2023.  Mansour is the second person affiliated with The Golf Cart Guys, LLC. to plead guilty to felony tax charges. On August 14, 2023, Byron Todd Unger, 57, of New Hill, pleaded guilty to three counts of Embezzlement of State Property. The felony tax charges against both men were filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

Superior Court Judge Vince Rozier placed Mansour on unsupervised probation for 12 months and as a condition of probation, Mansour was ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and pay $30,640.42 in restitution.

Information presented in court showed that Mansour, a managing member of The Golf Cart Guys, LLC, aided and abetted the business to embezzle, misapply, and convert to its own use approximately $30,640.42 in North Carolina Sales Tax (State and Wake County) from January 1, 2015, through December 31, 2016. During this period of time, Mansour was a responsible person of The Golf Cart Guys, LLC, which was under a duty to collect, hold in trust, and remit North Carolina and Wake County Sales Tax to the North Carolina Department of Revenue.

The charges against Mansour resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh. The case was prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions attorneys in the office of the Attorney General.

