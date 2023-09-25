Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia Therapeutics Market Size to Surpass Around USD 8.29 Billion by 2032

According to Precedence Research, the global acute lymphocytic leukaemia therapeutics market size is projected to surpass around USD 8.29 billion by 2032 and growing at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2023-2032.

Ottawa, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global acute lymphocytic leukaemia therapeutics market was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2022. Factors such as a rise in the prevalence of acute lymphocytic leukaemia, rising investments in R&D of different leukaemia and increasing awareness of targeted therapies are driving the ALL Therapeutics market.

was valued at USD 3.12 billion in 2022. Factors such as a rise in the prevalence of acute lymphocytic leukaemia, rising investments in R&D of different leukaemia and increasing awareness of targeted therapies are driving the ALL Therapeutics market. Moreover, the growing number of clinical trials and new product approvals are expected to create ample prospects in emerging and developed markets.

and new product approvals are expected to create ample prospects in emerging and developed markets. However, the high cost of therapies, stringent regulatory approvals for the therapies and their side effects, and patent expiry of the blockbuster drugs used in the therapy obstruct the market.





Ask here for sample report pages@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2753

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific is expected to grow faster during the forecast period due to the increased patient awareness of cancer care and the high population base.

The region’s growth is owing to unmet clinical requirements, increasing disposable income, accessibility to effective treatment and growing awareness about early diagnosis in emerging countries, such as China and India.

Scope of this report

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2030 USD 6.82 Billion CAGR 10.25% from 2023 to 2032 Largest Revenue Holder North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Key Players Amgen, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. Hoffman-La-Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Erytech Pharma, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and Others

Segmental Landscape

Type Landscape

The adult segment is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. According to National Cancer Institute, in 2023, it is estimated that there will be 6,540 new cases of ALL in the US, and mortality is 1,390. The essential treatment for acute lymphocytic leukaemia in adults is long-term chemotherapy. In recent times, doctors have officially started to use more intensive chemo regimens, which has resulted in more treatment responses. However, these regimens are more likely to result in side effects such as low white blood cell counts. Other medications may be required to help prevent or treat these side effects. Survival rates in adults are low, but improvements are observed. The survival rate in adults is 30-40%.

Drug Landscape

The targeted drugs & immunotherapy is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. Targeted drugs specifically target cancer cells while sparing healthy cells, reducing side effects. One example of a targeted drug used in treating ALL is tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), such as imatinib and dasatinib. TKIs work by blocking the action of abnormal proteins involved in cancer cell growth and division. These drugs are particularly effective in treating a subtype of ALL known as Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+ ALL).

Immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that harnesses the power of the immune system to target and destroy cancer cells. One type of immunotherapy used to treat ALL is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. CAR T-cell therapy involves collecting T cells from a patient's blood, genetically engineering them to produce CARs that can recognise and attack cancer cells, and then infusing the CAR T cells back into the patient's body. This approach has shown promising results in treating relapsed or refractory ALL.

In the therapeutics market for ALL, targeted drugs and immunotherapy are becoming increasingly essential treatment options. While chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and stem cell transplantation remain the standard of care, targeted drugs and immunotherapy offer the potential for more effective and less toxic treatments. However, these treatments can also be expensive, and access to them may be limited in some regions. Therefore, continued research and development in this area are needed to improve the availability and affordability of targeted drugs and immunotherapy for ALL patients.

Cell Landscape

T-Cell ALL is estimated to grow faster during the forecast period. T-cell acute ALL represents 12% to 15% of all newly diagnosed ALL cases in pediatric patients and is noteworthy for its unique clinical and biological features. Patients newly diagnosed with T-ALL are typically treated with risk-based multiagent chemotherapy regimens for two to three years without cranial radiation therapy (CRT). CART T-cell therapy alters the patient's T cells (an immune system cell type) so that they attack specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells. In the laboratory, T cells are extracted from the patient, and special receptors are added to their surface. Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cells are the modified cells. The CAR T cells are grown in the lab and infused into the patient. In the patient's blood, CAR T cells multiply and attack cancer cells. Adult ALL that has recurred is being treated with CAR T-cell therapy.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Technological advancements

Technological advancements have played a significant role in developing new drugs and treatments for Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL). Targeted therapies are a prime example of how technology has advanced ALL treatments. These therapies are designed to target specific cells or molecules in the body that are involved in the development or progression of ALL.

One example of targeted therapy for ALL is monoclonal antibodies . Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules designed to bind to specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells. When these antibodies attach to the cancer cells, they can prevent them from growing and dividing, which can slow down or stop the progression of the disease.

. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules designed to bind to specific proteins on the surface of cancer cells. When these antibodies attach to the cancer cells, they can prevent them from growing and dividing, which can slow down or stop the progression of the disease. Another example of targeted therapy for ALL is chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy. This therapy involves extracting a patient's T-cells (a type of white blood cell) and genetically modifying them to target a specific protein on the surface of ALL cells.

The modified T-cells are then infused back into the patient's body, where they can attack and destroy the cancer cells. These are just a few examples of the many technological advancements driving the development of new drugs and treatments for ALL. As technology continues to advance, it is likely that we will see even more effective and targeted therapies for this devastating disease.

Restraint: Competition from generics

As the patents for some existing Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia (ALL) therapies expire, generic versions of these drugs may become available. This can lead to increased competition in the market and lower prices for these therapies, which can limit the growth of the ALL therapeutics market.

Generic versions of drugs are typically less expensive than brand-name versions, which can make them more accessible to patients and healthcare systems. This can be beneficial in reducing healthcare costs and increasing access to treatment. However, it can also lead to lower revenue for pharmaceutical companies that have invested in the development and marketing of these drugs.

Opportunities: Growing demand for personalized medicine

Personalised medicine involves tailoring treatment to a patient's specific genetic and molecular characteristics. This approach has shown promise in treating ALL, and there is a significant opportunity for further development in this area.

involves tailoring treatment to a patient's specific genetic and molecular characteristics. This approach has shown promise in treating ALL, and there is a significant opportunity for further development in this area. Moreover, the prevalence of ALL is increasing in emerging markets such as China and India, which creates a significant opportunity for growth in these regions. As these markets continue to develop and their populations grow, the demand for ALL therapeutics is likely to increase.

In addition, as healthcare systems in these countries expand and become more accessible, there will be an increasing need for effective treatments for ALL. Developing new therapies and expanding existing therapies into these markets can help increase access to treatment and improve health outcomes for patients with ALL. This can be achieved through partnerships between pharmaceutical companies and local healthcare providers and through regulatory reforms that promote the development and approval of new therapies in these markets.

One important consideration in these emerging markets is the cost of treatment. Many patients in these countries may not have access to the same healthcare coverage as patients in more developed countries, making the cost of treatment a significant barrier to care. Developing lower-cost therapies and alternative payment models can help make treatment more accessible and affordable for patients in these markets. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of ALL in emerging markets such as China and India presents a significant opportunity for growth in the ALL therapeutics market.

The development of new therapies, expansion of existing therapies, and efforts to increase access to treatment and reduce costs can help improve health outcomes for patients in these regions and contribute to the market's growth.





COVID Impact

The rise of the novel coronavirus severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) triggered a global healthcare crisis that reshaped conventional cancer care practices and hospital-based research.

The impact of the severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on healthcare systems resulted in the redeployment of healthcare workers to deal with the pandemic, which had an unavoidable impact on cancer pathways. It also had an adverse impact on clinical trials, which were frequently suspended before being restarted with significant changes to facilitate their conduct in a pandemic era.

Related Reports

Recent Developments

In July 2021, ERYTECH Pharma announced that Eryaspase has been offered fast-track designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with acute lymphocytic leukaemia (ALL).

In March 2021, Amgen, Inc. announced that its immune-oncology therapy, Blincyto, had a significant potential occurrence of survival in pediatric patients who had high-risk first-relapse B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukaemia when compared to consolidation chemotherapy.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Paediatrics

Adults

By Drug

Hyper-CVAD Regimen

Linker Regimen

Nucleoside Metabolic Inhibitors

Targeted Drugs & Immunotherapy

CALGB 811 Regimen

Oncasper

By Cell

B-cell ALL

T-Cell ALL

Philadelphia Chromosome





By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Radiation Therapy

Stem Cell Transplantation

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channels

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2753

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 9197 992 333

About Us

Precedence Research is a worldwide market research and consulting organization. We give an unmatched nature of offering to our customers present all around the globe across industry verticals. Precedence Research has expertise in giving deep-dive market insight along with market intelligence to our customers spread crosswise over various undertakings. We are obliged to serve our different client base present over the enterprises of medicinal services, healthcare, innovation, next-gen technologies, semi-conductors, chemicals, automotive, and aerospace & defense, among different ventures present globally.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/precedence-research

https://www.facebook.com/precedenceresearch

https://twitter.com/Precedence_R