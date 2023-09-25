Commercial Aircraft Market Expected to Touch $192.76 Billion by 2030, Driven by 4.23% CAGR Growth From 2021 to 2030

Commercial Aircraft Industry Size

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Commercial Aircraft Market by Size (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Regional & Business Jet, and Freighter), by Application (Passenger, Cargo): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030." As per the report, the global commercial aircraft market generated $128.21 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $192.76 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.23% from 2021 to 2030.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Surge in demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, use of lightweight carbon composites for manufacturing aircraft, and rise in number of airline passenger have boosted the growth of the global commercial aircraft market. However, surge in terrorism, congestion and delay in air traffic, and dearth of security hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid adoption of innovative technologies and increased demand for air travel across the globe would unlock lucrative opportunities in the future.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

By application, the cargo segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, due to rise in adoption of commercial aircraft for transporting tons of e-commerce items. However, the passenger segment held the lion's share in 2020, contributing to nearly 90% of the global commercial aircraft industry, due to high demand for commercial aircraft for air travel by passengers.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

By size, the narrow body segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global commercial aircraft market, due to high demand and purchase of narrow body commercial aircraft by hundreds of airlines across the globe. However, the freighter segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to rise in import-export of items via airways.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞

By region, the global commercial aircraft market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, due to rise in air passenger traffic across Asian nations. The market across North America is expected to register a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

The Covid-19 pandemic severely affected the aviation industry due to sudden and strict ban on international flights and ban on import-export of non-essential items.

The sudden fall in air travel and nationwide lockdown forced manufacturers to shut down their operations partially or completely.

However, as the world slowly recovers from the pandemic and demand for air travel increases, the market would soon get back on track.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Textron Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Airbus Group

The Boeing Company

Dassault Aviation

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd

General Dynamics Corporation

Embraer S.A.

General Electric

