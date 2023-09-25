Automotive Micro Motor Market Expected to Touch $20.4 Billion by 2032, Driven by 4.4% CAGR Growth From 2023 to 2032

Automotive Micro Motor Industry

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Automotive Micro Motor Market by Vehicle Type (AC, and DC), Technology (Brushed Micromotor, and Brushless Micromotor), and Power Consumption (Below 11 V, 12 - 24 V, 25 – 48 V, and Above 48V), and Application (Power Window Motor, Wiper Motor, Seat Adjustment Motor, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Motor, Power Steering Motor, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”. According to the report, the global automotive micro motor market generated $13.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $20.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/108095

Based on type, the DC segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global automotive micro motor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there rise in the shift toward brushless DC motors (BLDC) instead of traditional brushed DC micro motors. However, the AC segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in the popularity of electric vehicles, and the incorporation of micro motors in Advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐫𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on the technology, the brushed micromotor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global automotive micro motor market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period as they are compact and lightweight, making them suitable for integration into various vehicle systems. However, the brushless micromotor segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the surge in the use of micromotors without brushes to achieve improved efficiency, improved reliability, and durability of the motors.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟐-𝟐𝟒 𝐕 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on power consumption, the 12-24 V segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global automotive micro motor industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, as there is a surge in the use of 12-24 V micromotors in vehicles for power window, wiper system, and other systems. However, the above 48 V segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to an increase in demand for micromotors with high voltage installed in electric power steering and electric brake systems to achieve increased safety and efficiency.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automotive-micro-motor-market/purchase-options

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐

Based on region Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global automotive micro motor market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is a significant increase in vehicle production and sales, and rise in focus on energy efficiency and reduction of emissions. However, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in technological advancements, such as the miniaturization of electronic components and improvements in micro motor design.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Valeo SA

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

NIDEC CORPORATION

Mitsuba Corp.

MABUCHI MOTOR CO., LTD.

Continental AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co. KG

Buhler Group

𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/108095

𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/10/05/2103607/0/en/Automotive-Acoustic-Engineering-Services-Market-worth-4-80-Billion-by-2027-Allied-Market-Research.html

𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐇𝐲𝐝𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐅𝐚𝐧 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 : https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/02/03/2169266/0/en/Automotive-Hydrostatic-Fan-Drive-System-Market-Worth-571-5-Million-by-2027-Says-Allied-Market-Research.html