Construction Scaffolding Market worth $33.7 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The construction scaffolding market is growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Construction Scaffolding Market Forecast to 2030 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Offering [Scaffolding Products (Sale) and Rental Solutions], Type (Frame Scaffolding, Tube and Clamp Scaffolding, Ringlock Scaffolding, Cuplock Scaffolding, and Others), End User (Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial, Oil & Gas Industry, Events, and Others), and Geography





There is a rise in renovation and retrofitting activities. For instance, in March 2022, the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) awarded US$ 32 million in funding for retrofitting seven facilities. The contract consists of a total of 30 projects with seven faster and more efficient construction and renovation methods that reduce disruption to tenants while upgrading the buildings. Renovation and retrofitting involve upgrading, modifying, and improving existing buildings and structures. Scaffolding is essential for accessing elevated areas during these activities, ensuring the safety of workers and enabling efficient work. Renovation and retrofitting often involve work on elevated areas such as facades, roofs, windows, and balconies. Scaffolding provides workers with a safe and stable platform to access these areas, facilitating various tasks such as painting, repairs, and installations. Many older buildings have intricated architectural designs that require careful attention during renovation. Scaffolding allows workers to access and work on these complex designs while maintaining historical and aesthetic elements. As cities grow and urban areas expand, there is an increasing market for retrofitting aging buildings to meet modern requirements. This creates a sustained demand for scaffolding services. The emphasis on sustainable practices, the preservation of historical structures, and the need for efficient upgrades contribute to the growth of construction scaffolding market.





Global Construction Scaffolding Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 23.89 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 33.70 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Offering, Type, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Construction Scaffolding Market Analysis: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ALFIX, Brand Industrial Services Inc, CETA SPA, Doka GmbH, DURA MACHINERY CO. LTD, Euro Resa Sl, MJ-Gerüst GmbH, PERI SE, Scafom Holding BV, and Pilosio Srl are among the key construction scaffolding market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important construction scaffolding market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the construction scaffolding market size and its ecosystem. The market initiative is a strategy adopted by companies to expand their footprint across the world and to meet the growing customer demand. The market players present in the construction scaffolding market size are mainly focusing on product and service enhancements by integrating advanced features and technologies into their offerings.

In February 2023, Doka is now a one-stop shop for formwork and scaffolding for the global construction sector, and the acquisition enhances the company's new global business area.

In January 2023, Layher had acquired a building in Baltimore County for scaffolding distribution and support operations. The location of the facility's characteristics provided numerous chances for engineering operations, assembly, storage, and office space. Furthermore, the move permitted the company to remain in Baltimore and be a part of the community it knows and loves.

In January 2023, East Coast Rigging & Scaffolding of Florida, had completed work on a new multi-story Jaguar Land Rover facility in Coral Gables using Layher, USA scaffolding. The complex project called for a full scaffolding wrap of the 7-story showroom, requiring 16 levels of scaffolding construction to allow numerous trades access to the facade.





Construction Scaffolding Market Analysis:

Modular and adjustable scaffold designs offer several benefits that align with the evolving needs of the construction industry. Modular scaffold systems consist of standardized components that can be easily combined and adjusted to fit various project requirements. This flexibility allows for quick customization and adaptation to different construction scenarios. Modular designs simplify scaffold assembly and disassembly processes. Components can be quickly connected, reducing labor time and increasing construction efficiency. Adjustable designs allow for height customization to match different construction stages. This ensures that workers can access elevated areas at different heights without the need for additional structures. Modular scaffold systems can be used across a range of projects, from small-scale renovations to large-scale construction sites. This versatility caters to diverse customer needs. The modular and adjustable design trend in the construction scaffolding market is expected to address the need for efficient, adaptable, and safe access solutions. Scaffold providers that embrace this trend are anticipated to offer solutions that cater to diverse project requirements, enhance worker safety, and contribute to more streamlined and sustainable construction practices.





