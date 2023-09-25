Windsor Launches Halloween Edit with Lifestyle Creators Alaya Manzella, Courtney Allegra, Florence Mueller, Megan Heaton, Nadia Grace and Shelby Bay

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is excited to announce its 2023 Halloween Edit in collaboration with digital creators Alaya Manzella, Courtney Allegra, Florence Mueller, Megan Heaton, Nadia Grace and Shelby Bay. The assortment offers a range of both classic and on-trend Halloween costumes, as well as accessories that can be styled to complete every head-to-toe look. All of these styles are now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com .



As the leading on-trend fashion retailer, Windsor is the ultimate destination for women getting into the Halloween spirit. The Halloween edit offers a curated assortment of easy-to-pair separates to create costumes ranging from cute cat and spooky skeleton, to outfits inspired by the year’s favorite pop culture queens . In an effort to simplify the search and help shoppers brainstorm ideas, each creator selected a variety of styles from Windsor’s 2023 Halloween Collection.

For those looking to embrace tried and true looks like a mermaid, devil or fairy, the creators selected items such as Windsor’s Iridescent Stunner Rhinestone-Embellished Sheer Catsuit , Devious Hottie Patent Faux Leather Mini Dress , and Magical Butterfly Fairy Feather Wings . The influencers also wanted to spotlight items such as the Kathy Iridescent Sequin Mini Dress , Sleek And Sultry Halter Jumpsuit and Mya Sequin Fringe Party Dress pieces, all of which can be re-worn as separates outside of the occasion and costume. With dresses and accessories at the forefront of this collection, the influencers were channeling their inner doll with the Endless Nights Chainmail Halter Dress and the All This Shimmer Glitter Rhinestone Handbag . While this outfit – along with others in the collection – allows people to step into a world of pink fantasy, it can also be styled for a girl’s night out, birthday celebration or bachelorette party.

When curating this Halloween edit, the creators worked together to pull a variety of pieces that aligned with their personal style and speak to all of their followers. The creators love for fashion, combined with their excitement for this holiday, inspired them to create outfits and accessories for a memorable Halloween. Alaya and Florence tapped into a more conventional look, favoring classic angel and cupid costumes, while Courtney, Megan, Nadia and Shelby were interested in specific themes, such as sailor, doll and rodeo looks. This partnership with Windsor allowed the creators to curate a collection that can be worn for both a Halloween party this season, as well as separately for other special occasions throughout the rest of the year.

Windsor was thrilled to collaborate with Alaya, Courtney, Florence, Megan, Nadia and Shelby for this influencer edit; each of the creators all value the fashion industry and are motivated to prepare fun opportunities for their followers to engage in. Above all, each girl shares the common goal of empowering young women and encouraging everyone to follow their dreams.

Alaya, Courtney, Florence, Megan, Nadia and Shelby’s curated Halloween Collection for Windsor is available in store and online now at WindsorStore.com .

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

