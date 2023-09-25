Shipup Announces Agop Ashjian as New CEO, Marking Global Expansion of the Company

Ashjian sets bold new international vision for Shipup’s leadership in post-purchase excellence

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shipup , a leader in the post-purchase technology market, today announced the appointment of Agop Ashjian as its new CEO. This strategic move underscores Shipup's commitment to innovation, global expansion, and leadership in the post-purchase experience market.



Ashjian brings a wealth of retail and commerce experience and expertise to Shipup, having previously served in various roles within Global Blue, a leader in the Tax-Free Shopping industry. His experience, which included overseeing the Global Blue RetailTech portfolio, has honed his skills in financial management, strategic planning, and retail technologies. Ashjian comes to Shipup as the retail industry hears calls from customers to enhance personalization, sustainability practices, and data security.

The post-purchase sector is rapidly growing as competitors from across the retail sphere recognize the potential in enhancing the customer journey after the sale, presenting a wealth of opportunities for innovation and growth. The appointment comes at a crucial time as momentum for the company builds toward achieving a prominent global position.

“I am honored to lead this dynamic team into the future as we redefine the post-purchase experience for businesses worldwide. Our commitment to innovation is unwavering, and our strategic partnership with Global Blue will continue to play a pivotal role in realizing our vision,” said Agop Ashjian, CEO of Shipup. “We aim to set industry standards, contribute valuable insights, and deliver transformative results for retailers, ultimately shaping the next chapter of post-purchase technology."

Ashjian’s mandate as CEO includes significantly expanding Shipup's market reach, with a particular focus on accelerating growth in the European and U.S. markets. This expansion aligns with Shipup’s strategy to increase its global footprint and revenue while fostering customer loyalty and business growth through continued innovation.

Under Ashjian’s leadership, Shipup is set to expand its investment in unique capabilities and technologies, ensuring the company maintains a competitive edge in the fast-evolving e-commerce space. Shipup's transformative solutions continue to strategically position it as an indispensable partner for enterprises looking to elevate their post-purchase customer experience.

For more information about Shipup visit www.shipup.co .

About Agop

Agop Ashjian is the CEO of Shipup, a company based in New York and Paris, dedicated to elevating the post-purchase experience for online businesses. After stepping into the role post its acquisition by Global Blue, Agop has been pivotal in steering the company towards greater customer engagement and worldwide expansion. Prior to Shipup, he ascended through various roles at Global Blue, gaining profound expertise in retail technologies and strategic operations, especially during his tenure overseeing the Global Blue RetailTech portfolio. Commencing his career at the Orange Group, Agop honed skills in financial modeling and strategic planning. With a robust background in retail tech, financial acumen, and visionary leadership, he is well-poised to catapult Shipup to forefronts of post-purchase innovation and business growth.

About Shipup

Shipup is a solution that empowers online retailers to provide a uniquely crafted & reassuring post-purchase experience. The experience is fully customizable to enable powerful branded communication. Additionally, Shipup gathers and provides data on carrier performances and customer feedback to understand the impact delivery has on the customer and brand's relationship. Shipup was launched in 2016 in Paris, France by three ex-students of HEC entrepreneurs and Centrale Paris. It has previously raised €6m in Series A with Elaia Partners, Bpifrance and many business angels in June 2020, they have expanded to an office in New York City. They empower 370 international brands like Carrefour, Leclerc, NA-KD, or Volcom in reclaiming the post-purchase conversation and are integrated with more than 120 carriers worldwide. Shipup is natively integrated into the most successful eCommerce platforms, marketing, and customer service software like Shopify, Zendesk, Klaviyo, Salesforce, etc.