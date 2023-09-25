Rootly Hires Ex-Google Sales Leader to Accelerate Growth Into Enterprise IT Organizations

Rahul Parmar brings over a decade of enterprise sales experience to fast-growing tech startup

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rootly , which offers the first and only enterprise-grade incident management platform, announced today that it has expanded its management team with the addition of Rahul Parmar , who joins today as Vice President, Sales. In this role, Parmar is responsible for driving revenue growth within Rootly’s enterprise IT customer base.

Parmar was most recently Senior Director of Sales at Drata (currently valued at $2B), which provides a security compliance platform. As Drata’s first sales leader, he was a core part of the group that drove 10x+ ARR growth and scaled the original sales team by 5x. He has held previous sales roles at SADA and Google.

“We are seeing tremendous demand for Rootly’s solutions, and it’s time for a dedicated sales leader,” said JJ Tang, Co-founder and CEO of Rootly. “Rahul has deep experience selling into complex enterprises, and a proven track record of building and scaling sales organizations. We are very excited to have him on board to expand and run Rootly’s sales organization.”

In August 2023, Rootly announced that it had raised a $12M Series A round of funding. One of the company’s intentions from the raise was to increase its sales & marketing presence.

“Rootly already has an impressive customer base and has earned 100 percent customer retention to date,” said Parmar. “We are solving an urgent, genuine problem and have broken away from competitors to offer the only truly enterprise-grade solution in the incident response space. This is a dream scenario for an enterprise sales leader – I feel fortunate to have this opportunity with Rootly.”

While working at Instacart, Rootly’s founders discovered an urgent need for a better way to manage incident response – such as addressing web site outages that prevent customers from placing orders. Rootly combines checklists, immediate context on previous incidents, and notifications for stakeholders into one platform, automating much of the process, and made it enterprise-grade and scalable for any size company. Rootly’s platform has been proven to help accelerate incident resolution times by 80 percent or more. The company has landed hundreds of enterprise customers since going live in late 2020.

“Rootly has found an unfulfilled niche in critical IT infrastructure,” said Tang. “We’ve found this space to be very resilient even in an uncertain economy – companies are continuing to invest here. We have a great opportunity in front of us, and Rahul will play a big role in helping Rootly capture commanding market share.”

About Rootly

Rootly offers the best enterprise-grade incident management platform, proven to help accelerate incident resolution times by 80 percent or more. Rootly’s simple and configurable platform can be set up in 10 minutes, and with 50+ integrations automates manual admin work such as paging responders, incident creation, tracking action items and metrics, stakeholder communication, and generating retrospectives. The AI-powered platform learns over time, helping companies understand the root cause of incidents so they can be prevented in the future. Backed by leading investors including Y Combinator, Renegade Partners, and Gradient Ventures, Rootly is already in use at hundreds of enterprises including Canva, NVIDIA and Tripadvisor. Learn more at Rootly.com.

