Dominium Announces $1.4 Million in Scholarship Awards for 2023

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dominium, a leading affordable housing owner, developer, and manager, proudly reveals the recipients of the 2023 Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program. This initiative reaffirms Dominium’s unwavering commitment to empowering individuals through education and bridging the gap between potential and opportunity.



The Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program is dedicated to providing vital financial assistance to Dominium residents, employees, and their dependents, with the goal of facilitating access to higher education.

In 2023, Dominium will grant a total of 284 scholarships, amounting to $1.4 million. These scholarships are awarded to individuals enrolled in two-year or four-year colleges, vocational schools, or certificate programs. Designed to support a diverse array of scholars including first-generation students, nontraditional students, and single parents, the Opportunity’s Front Door Program exemplifies Dominium’s commitment to forging pathways for individuals to unlock their potential through education.

Key Figures for the Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program 2023:

249 Scholarship Recipients

25 Dominium Employees or Dependents

Recipients Live at 105 of Dominium’s Properties Spanning Across 18 States

Scholars Participating in 166 Different Programs

This extensive program stands as a resounding testament to Dominium’s enduring dedication to fostering growth, empowering communities, and creating opportunities for success. Through these scholarships, Dominium is making a substantial investment in personal and professional growth, reinforcing its commitment to educational development.

For more information about Dominium and Opportunity’s Front Door Scholarship Program, please visit: https://www.dominiumapartments.com/scholarship.html

About Dominium

Founded in 1972, Dominium is a leading national owner, developer, and manager of affordable apartment communities with offices in Atlanta, Dallas, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. Owning and managing over 38,000 homes at over 230 sites in about half of all U.S. states, Dominium is known for creative solutions to unique and challenging development projects, and property management expertise. Dominium was named a Best Managed Company by Deloitte in 2020. For more information, visit www.dominiumapartments.com.

Media Contact

Miles Plueger

For Dominium

(952)851-7239

mplueger@tunheim.com



