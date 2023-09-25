North Texas Food Bank and State Fair of Texas Host “Feed the Need” Food Drive

Fairgoers can receive discounts on opening day and each Wednesday of the Fair

Dallas, TX, Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 29 and once again will partner with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) to collect food donations to benefit neighbors facing hunger across North Texas.

“The State Fair of Texas team has proudly partnered with the North Texas Food Bank since 2010 to help collect more than 3.3 million pounds of canned food items through the Feed the Need food drive,” said Jennifer Schuder, Senior Vice President of Marketing for the State Fair of Texas. “Together last year we collected approximately 280,000 pounds of canned items, which equates to more than 230,000 meals. It continues to be an honor to provide the community an opportunity to help our neighbors in need while also providing a cost-effective entrance to all the fun you will find at the State Fair of Texas.”

The State Fair of Texas offers many ways for the community to make a difference and get involved while visiting Big Tex with discounted admission via a food donation drive and countless volunteer opportunities.

OPENING DAY – FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Attendees can each bring two (2) 16-ounce plastic jars of peanut butter to donate to the North Texas Food Bank to receive a $10 admission voucher at the gate. These peanut butter donations are part of NTFB’s annual Peanut Butter Drive.

“FEED THE NEED” EVERY WEDNESDAY OF THE FAIR

Attendees can each bring five (5) full-size canned food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank to receive a $5 admission voucher at the gate.

VOLUNTEER FOR NTFB AT THE STATE FAIR

Volunteers are needed for each of these opportunities- please visit www.ntfb.org/statefair to sign up! Volunteers will receive a special Big Tex shirt and the opportunity to obtain a State Fair voucher which they can use to attend the fair at a later date.

“The ‘Feed the Need’ effort is the North Texas Food Bank’s largest canned food drive event, bringing in food at a critical time, and we are grateful to the partners at the State Fair of Texas and Kroger for helping us in our mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “In our service area, 1 in 6 children face hunger and do not always know where they will find their next healthy meal. Thanks to the State Fair team and the support of Kroger and our community, this annual event has helped to provide more than 3 million meals over the years.”

Kroger has been a longstanding partner with the NTFB and provided the food bank with one of its first trucks more than 40 years ago. Kroger’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program is a testament to its commitment to addressing hunger in the community. Last year Kroger provided 2.1 million nutritious meals to the North Texas Food Bank through this program.

“One of the key pillars of Kroger’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan is to create communities that are free from hunger, and we know we can’t do that alone,” said John Votava, Director – Corporate Affairs, Kroger. “As a long-time partner and supporter of both the State Fair of Texas and North Texas Food Bank, Kroger is grateful to lead this important drive to help feed our neighbors in North Texas.”

###

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked non-profit hunger-relief organization that sources, packages and distributes food through a network of about 500 Partner Agencies and organizations across 13 North Texas counties. The organization also provides food to children, seniors and families through various direct-delivery programs, including mobile pantries.

In its last fiscal year, the NTFB provided access to more than 144 million nutritious meals or nearly 400,000 meals a day, a 5% percent increase over the prior year. The North Texas Food Bank is designated a 4-Star Exceptional organization by Charity Navigator based on its governance, integrity and financial stability, and is ranked 87th on Forbes 2022 Top 100 Charities in America. NTFB is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger-relief organization.

About the State Fair of Texas

Since its inception in 1886, the State Fair of Texas has celebrated all things Texan by promoting agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The State Fair of Texas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with proceeds helping to preserve and improve our home, Fair Park; underwrite museums, community initiatives, and scholarship programs to support students throughout the Lone Star State pursuing higher education; and help improve State Fair operations. The 2023 exposition runs September 29 through October 22 in Fair Park. Visit BigTex.com for more information.

Attachment

Jeff Smith North Texas Food Bank 469-891-7022 jeff.smith@ntfb.org