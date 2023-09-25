Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering Partners with Virtual Internships to Connect Graduate Students with Global Network of Employers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an innovative step to bridge the gap between academics and real-world experience, Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering has announced a partnership with Virtual Internships to offer remote internship opportunities for its graduate students.



This school year, Virtual Internships will work with a select group of Purdue’s biomedical engineering graduate students to help place them into internships in the area of their choice. This might include roles in product research, manufacturing, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, or product marketing. This partnership with Virtual Internships builds on the Weldon School’s strong network of industry partners throughout Indiana, nationally, and internationally.

“We are delighted to partner with Virtual Internships to provide our students with additional scaffolding and support in their search for internships aligned to their career interests,” said Tammy Siemers, Associate Director of Graduate Programs at the Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering. “This opportunity will be particularly helpful for our international students, ensuring they are able to do internships relevant to their career goals no matter where they are in the world.”

Virtual Internships has a global network of 13,000+ host companies in 80+ countries spanning a variety of industries. This extensive reach guarantees placement for students regardless of their location or background in their field of interest. Additionally, Virtual Internships provides wrap-around support to ensure students are successful, including career coaching, continuous check-ins, and training for employers on how to structure their internship projects to maximize student outcomes.

"Our mission is to bring down the barriers between classroom and work experience by making internships accessible for every student,” said Daniel Nivern, CEO and Co-Founder of Virtual Internships. “We look forward to supporting Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering in connecting students with internships that allow them to gain valuable skills and grow their professional networks.”

By partnering with Virtual Internships, the Weldon School is able to guarantee placement for students in remote internships with companies from all over the world. These internships vary in length and often have flexible work schedules, enabling students to complete work on their own time. 1 in 4 interns placed by Virtual Internships are offered further opportunities by their host companies, and 81% agree they are more confident obtaining a future full-time job upon completion.

For more information about how Virtual Internships partners with universities to expand access to internship opportunities, visit www.virtualinternships.com/universities .

About Virtual Internships

Virtual Internships is the leading internship platform that guarantees internship placements for students worldwide. Through partnerships with universities, governments, and non-profit organizations, Virtual Internships removes the traditional barriers to internships so that students can access relevant career opportunities regardless of their location or background. Virtual Internships has a network of 13,000+ host companies in 18 career fields ensuring every student gains the skills and experience to enter the workforce with confidence.

About Purdue University’s Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering

Purdue University's Weldon School of Biomedical Engineering infuses innovation and collaboration from discovery to delivery in order to radically transform the future of health. Our industry-ready education is supported by preeminent resources; research is fueled by the strength of Purdue's College of Engineering; partnerships are powered across disciplines and industries to commercialize technology that solves critical medical problems.

