Inovalon to Host Customer Congress in Washington, D.C. October 15-17, 2023

Healthcare Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C. to Explore Data and Machine Learning’s Impact on Patient Outcomes and Economics

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced that its annual Customer Congress will take place from October 15-17, 2023 in Washington, D.C. The event will bring together influential voices from across the industry to share strategies designed to help health plans, providers, pharmacies and life sciences organizations thrive in today’s dynamic marketplace and prepare for the healthcare of tomorrow. This year’s Customer Congress is a significant milestone as Inovalon celebrates 25 years of partnering with customers to improve clinical outcomes and economics across healthcare.



Over the course of the three-day event, attendees will share best practices and learn how leading organizations are leveraging data-driven insights to improve patient-centric care, clinical outcomes and financial performance. Sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including the emergence of AI in medicine, value-based care, the role of pharmacists on the frontline of health and wellness, the power of data at the point of care and regulatory compliance.

Keynote speeches will be delivered by Peter Lee, Ph.D., Corporate Vice President, Research & Incubations, Microsoft; Michael Chernew, Ph.D., Director, Healthcare Markets and Regulation Lab, Harvard Medical School; Isaac Kohane, M.D., Ph.D. Chair, Department of Biomedical Informatics, Harvard Medical School; Katya Andresen, Senior Vice President and Chief Digital & Analytics Officer, The Cigna Group; Rajesh Viswanathan, Chief Technology Officer, Inovalon; Eron Kelly, President, Inovalon; and Keith R. Dunleavy, M.D., Founder and CEO, Inovalon.

“As we celebrate 25 years of service to our customers, we are proud to bring together an esteemed line-up of speakers from across the industry who will share their powerful insights and personal experiences,” said Eron Kelly, President of Inovalon. “Collaboration is key to inspiring innovation and driving meaningful industry change, making this year’s congregation of the most forward-looking individuals and organizations in healthcare and technology especially valuable.”

To learn more about the event and to register, please visit: 2023 Inovalon Customer Congress.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics into a sophisticated cloud-based platform empowering improved outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 78 billion medical events across one million physicians, 640,000 clinical settings, and 372 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

